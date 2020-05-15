'India's Role Is Key' In COVID-19 Fight, Says Bill Gates, Thanks PM Modi

Bill Gates thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the conversation and partnership to combat the coronavirus pandemic and said India could play a key role as the world works to minimise social and economic impact from the pandemic. The coronavirus has reportedly killed 300,140 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year. There have been more than 4,403,714 officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories, news agency AFP reported.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 85,194. It is followed by Britain with 33,614, Italy with 31,368, France at 27,425 and Spain with 27,321.

"India's role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all," Mr Gates tweeted in reply to PM Modi's tweet sharing the details of the video conference held on Thursday.

Thank you for the conversation and partnership, @narendramodi. Combating the pandemic requires global collaboration. India's role is key as the world works to minimize social and economic impact, and pave the way to vaccine, testing, and treatment access for all. @PMOIndia — Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 14, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet on Thursday, had said issues ranging from India's efforts to fight Coronavirus and work of the Bill Gates and Melinda Foundation were discussed during the video meet with the billionaire philanthropist.

The meeting also featured discussions on the global response to COVID-19, and the importance of global coordination on scientific innovation and R&D to combat the pandemic. They also agreed that India be included in the global discussions for coordinating responses to the pandemic.

During the video meet, PM Modi underlined the conscious approach that India has adopted in its fight against the health crisis - an approach based on ensuring public engagement through appropriate messaging. He explained how the "people-centric bottom-up approach" has helped win acceptability for physical distancing, respect for front-line workers, wearing of masks, maintaining proper hygiene, and respecting lockdown provisions.

The prime minister also highlighted how some of the previous developmental initiatives taken by the government such as expanding financial inclusion, strengthening last mile delivery of health services, popularising cleanliness and hygiene, drawing upon India's ayurvedic wisdom to enhance people's immunity, helped increase the effectiveness of India's response to the pandemic.

PM Modi appreciated the health related work being carried out by the Gates Foundation, not only in India but also in many other parts of the world, including for coordinating global response to COVID-19 and sought suggestions from Mr Gates on how India's capacities and capabilities could be better leveraged for the general benefit of the world.