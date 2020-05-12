PM Modi Announces 20 Lakh Crores Package And Lockdown 4

The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic package for what he called "Mission Self-Reliant India" to tide over the coronavirus crisis. Stating that India could not be controlled by the virus, he also announced "lockdown 4" after May 17, which would be completely different, with new rules.

"Details of lockdown 4 will be shared after suggestion from states, before May 18," PM Modi said.

"Corona will be with us for a long time but our lives cannot revolve around corona. We will wear masks, we will follow doh gaj doori (six-feet distance), but we won't let our focus stray," he stressed, indicating major relaxations after May 17.

The special economic package would be the main component of "Atma-Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)", he said.

"This package is for migrants and farmers who work for the nation day and night, no matter the circumstances," the Prime Minister said, addressing the nation.

"The package will focus on land, labour, liquidity and law; it will help small business, labourers, farmers," the PM said. "This will focus on the well-being of migrant workers too."

Speaking about the coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said: "A virus has ravaged the world, we have never seen or heard a crisis like this."

The only way for India to triumph over the crisis was to "strengthen our resolve so that our resolve is even greater than this crisis."

He said India must realize its potential as the lead player in the 21st century by focusing on its self-reliance.

He listed what he called five pillars for self-reliance: "Economy with potential for quantum jump, infrastructure, technology-driven system, demography and an intelligence-driven supply system."

The PM had yesterday held a six-hour meeting with Chief Ministers on the road ahead after May 17, when the third phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown is due to end.

PM Modi had hinted in the meeting that the lockdown - extended twice - would continue, but with far less restrictions.

Coronavirus cases in India crossed 70,000 today.