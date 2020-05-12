In Speech, PM Modi Lists "5 Pillars Of India's Self-Reliance"

The PM in his speech highlighted that India must realise its potential as the lead player in the 21st century by focusing on its self-reliance.

PM Modi says an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore will help India realise its full potential.

New Delhi:

In a speech to the nation tonight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package to tackle the downside of the coronavirus crisis.

The PM in his speech at 8 pm highlighted that India must realise its potential as the lead player in the 21st century by focusing on its self-reliance.

The 5 pillars for self-reliance:

  • Economy with potential for quantum jump
  • Infrastructure
  • Tech-driven system
  • Demography
  • Intelligence-driven supply system

An economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, amounting to 10% of GDP, will help India realise its full potential, he said. The package is to be "factored on land, labour, liquidity and law" and will promote Make In India even while rescuing MSMEs, farmers and others, he said.

