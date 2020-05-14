Howrah Slum, Home To 3,000 People, Records 38 COVID-19 Cases: Official

A slum in West Bengal's Howrah district has accounted for at least 38 COVID-19 cases so far.

According to sources, the slum, one of the largest in the district, houses more than 3,000 people.

"Around 150 people from the slum work for the Howrah municipal corporation. That is a matter of concern," he said.

The first case of infection from the area was reported on May 3, the official said.

"So far samples of nearly 130 people have been collected for examination from the slum, of which 38 tested positive. The slum has been sealed. More tests are being done in the vicinity," the official added.