"Geniuses": Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At NITI Aayog Over COVID-19 Prediction

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

'Geniuses': Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At NITI Aayog Over COVID-19 Prediction

Rahul Gandhi also posted a graph projected by the government at the time.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a shot at the Centre over its preparedness to fight the coronavirus on Friday, saying the "geniuses" at the NITI Aayog had predicted that the nationwide lockdown would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from May 16.

"The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader also posted a graph projected by the government at the time.

Comments
Rahul GandhiNITI Aayogcoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com