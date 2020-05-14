Supreme Court Judge, Family In COVID-19 Quarantine After Cook Tests Positive

The Supreme Court currently has 32 judges out of the sanctioned strength of 34.

A Supreme Court judge and his family have gone into self-quarantine in Delhi after their cook tested positive for coronavirus.

The cook was tested for COVID-19 after returning from leave and may have contracted the highly contagious disease while he was away, sources said.

The judge and his family have been put under quarantine as a precautionary measure, they added.

Supreme Court judges, who were conducting hearings on videoconference from home amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, resumed hearings in courtrooms from Tuesday.

However, a number of cases will be heard by single-judge benches. The top court, which currently has 32 judges out of the sanctioned strength of 34, normally sits in the combination of two or three, besides the larger Constitution benches.

The respondents still do not go to court and join in through videoconference. The lawyers will be arguing from their chambers starting next week.

The court also implemented a new dress code, saying goodbye to the traditional black coats and gowns - at least for as long as the coronavirus is around.

"As a precautionary measure to contain spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection under the prevailing conditions, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the advocates may wear "plain white-shirt/white-salwar-kameez/ white saree, with a plain- white neck band" during the hearings before the Supreme Court of India through Virtual Court System till medical exigencies exist or until further orders," an official notification on Wednesday read.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Justice and other judges swapped the coat for white shirts with a neck band.

"Avoid black coats and gowns for the time being because it makes easier to catch the virus," Chief Justice SA Bobde said during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation.

The top court was scheduled to go for summer vacation from May 18 to July 6. But it appears that the summer vacation will not take place this year. No official announcement, however, has been made about a cancellation.