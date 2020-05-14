134 Coronavirus Deaths In India In 24 Hours, 3,722 Cases

Coronavirus: The total cases in the country are at 78,003 till this morning

India reported 3,722 coronavirus cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry's data shows. The total cases in the country are 78,003. Some 26,235 people have recovered and a total of 2,549 have died due to the highly infectious virus. Till now the recovery rate from the novel coronavirus is 33.63 per cent, government data shows. The lockdown is likely to go on but with eased guidelines. The government has announced that Rs 3,100 crore from the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or PM-CARES Fund will be used to fight the coronavirus crisis. "Out of Rs 3,100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs 100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said in a statement.