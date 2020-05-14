Delhi Nears 8,000 Coronavirus Cases, 20 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

As per Delhi Government Health Department data, most vulnerable to COVID-19 in Delhi are people below 50.

With 359 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi is now just two shy of the 8,000 cases mark at 7,998. The national capital, that has been under lockdown for the last 50 days, also saw 20 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total deaths to 106.

Data accessed by NDTV indicates that among the positive cases 1,113 patients are under home isolation and so far 113,345 tests have been conducted. This puts the number of tests per million in Delhi at around 5,200 - the highest in India.

But what is a worrying fact for Delhi is that government data suggests that number of COVID-19 positive cases may further spike in the coming days as nearly 14,748 people are in home quarantine and as many as 754 were added on Tuesday itself. Three weeks back, on April 21, the number of quarantined persons was only 8,637. That means, in last 21 days, Delhi has added more than 6,000 cases in quarantine.

Delhi administration authorities however state that these people who are in quarantine are in identified zones and thus their movement has been contained. As far as the increase in number of persons in quarantine is concerned, authorities say people are being tested more and that relaxations post May 4 have resulted in the hike in numbers.

But they are hopeful that they will be able to curb the growth rate in coming days.

"The Centre has indicated that powers to redefine containment zones post lockdown3.0 would be given to local authorities," a senior functionary in Delhi government disclosed.

According to him, in Delhi, these containment zones once redefined by district administrations, would be smaller in area and so surveillance would be more streamlined. As on Wednesday, entire Delhi is in red zone with 81 hotspots.

Most of these hotspots fall in jurisdiction of Central, South West, South East districts as these three districts account for more than 60 percent of case load of entire capital city.

West Delhi added maximum number of cases in the last 24 hours with 316 persons being placed in quarantine, taking total number of cases in district to 913.

Central Delhi, however, tops the list of having maximum number of people in quarantine. On Wednesday, 3,818 were in home quarantine out of which 75 were added in the last one day. In South West district, 2m097 persons are in quarantine and in South East 1,299.

Meanwhile, as per Delhi Government Health Department data, most vulnerable to COVID-19 in Delhi are people below 50. Almost 70 per cent of coronavirus positive cases were reported among people below 50 years of age. And 15.39 per cent were between age group of 50-59 years and almost 14.87 per cent above 60 years of age.

The maximum number of deaths was reported among citizens who were above 60 years old. "Out of 1,189 cases as many as 58 deaths are accounted for in this age group. But in 54 cases co-morbidity in death cases has been reported," a senior functionary explained.

According to him, 114 positive patients are in ICU and 14 are on ventilators in ten different hospitals.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked the citizens of Delhi to write to him about how they want to proceed with the lockdown post May 17.