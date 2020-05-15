3-Year-Old Dances Away COVID-19 Blues At Punjab Hospital

The boy was admitted to the hospital, along with his 35-year-old mother, on April 30.

A boy -- dressed in a orange t-shirt and pyjama -- is seen dancing as a Punjabi song is played in the background. At a distance, bystanders are seen clapping their hand as the boy grooves to the song.

The three-year-old' has been the only source of joy for patients at a civil hospital in Nawanshahr district, Punjab. Unperturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic that has everyone worried, the boy has kept the patients at the isolation ward entertained since April 30. The boy is winning hearts on social media, with his videos being widely shared by people.

The boy was admitted to the hospital, along with his 35-year-old mother, on April 30 after they tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning from Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra.

Both the boy and his mother are stable; their samples were again taken for testing on Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has surged to 1,914 with 37 more people testing positive for the virus as on Tuesday.

Of the 1,914 cases, 17,11 are active COVID-19 cases.

At present the COVID-19 fatalities in the state stand at 32. Results of 3205 samples are awaited.