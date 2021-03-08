Watch: Google Doodle Celebrates Women's Firsts On International Women's Day

Google on Sunday celebrated the annual International Women's Day with special video Doodle.

The video Doodle highlighted female pioneers who challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more.

The Doodle pays homage to women by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women, a note on the google.com's doodle section read.

Happy International Women's Day! #IWD2021



Today's video #GoogleDoodle highlights a handful of historical firsts accomplished by women around the world ????????????



Scientists, gold medalists, & more—Here's to those who opened doors & created a lasting legacy→ https://t.co/b86UdKYq94pic.twitter.com/PyyXFfuC7J — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) March 8, 2021

"While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue," the google.com article read.

The doodle highlighted the woman from a range of fields - suffragists, academics, entrepreneurs - who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy.

First celebrated in 1911, the International Women's Day is held across the world to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

The day marks recognition for the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. Organisations including colleges and institutions across the world also celebrate International Women's Day by organising public speeches, rallies, exhibitions, workshops and seminars on themes and concepts, debates, quiz competitions and lectures.