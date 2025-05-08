Pakistani Missiles Intercepted In Jammu, Blackout Across City

Pakistan, hours after its foiled attempt to target 15 Indian cities, launched an attack on parts of Jammu and Kashmir. While the border areas are under heavy shelling in Samba, Poonch and other sectors, Jammu was targeted with missiles and drones in an enormous escalation.

Shortly before 9 pm, loud explosions were heard from the city followed by clamour of sirens and a blackout. The attack is still in progress. Cellphone services are down.

Cellphone videos sent by locals show lights streaking across the sky, indicating interception of the missiles and drones by the Air Defence System of the Indian armed forces.

Kupwara, a town more than 300 km away, and Pathankot experienced a similar situation. Most of the border area is now under blackout.

Blackout was also declared in Gurudaspur, a nearby town in Punjab.

Heavy shelling is already in progress at the International Border at Samba, Akhnoor, Rajouri and Reasi.



The attacks come a day after Operation Sindoor, precision strikes on the terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir following the massive terror attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The government and the army have repeatedly underscored that the strikes non-escalatory, precise, controlled and measured.

Pakistan hit back early today with an attempt to target military installations in 15 cities, including Srinagar, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Chandigarh that got foiled by the Indian armed forces.

The millitary had responded by targeting and neutralising Pakistani Air Defence Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.

Indian forces' response, the government said, was "in the same domain (and) with the same intensity" as the attacks launched by Pakistan.

"The Indian Armed Forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military," the government said in a communique.