Image credit: Twitter – @DrRPNishank International Women’s Day 2021: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Talk To Women VCs, Principals, Girl Students

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2021, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will talk to women Vice Chancellors of Universities, and women Principals of colleges on the topic: Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world.

He will also interact with girl students of schools and release comics of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In a separate tweet, Mr Pokhriyal wrote: Will be interacting with girl students schools and releasing comics of CBSE on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

About International Women’s Day 2021

Every year, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women in different fields.

International Women’s Day was first celebrated in 1911. It aims to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is “Choose To Challenge”. A challenged world is an alert world. And from challenge comes change. “So let's all #ChooseToChallenge,” reads an official statement.