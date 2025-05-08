RBSE REET Result 2025 Declared: Here's How To Check

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The overall pass percentage for REET is recorded at 50.77 percent. Candidates can check their results on official RBSE websites. Over 14.29 lakh candidates sat for the REET exams on February 27-28.

RBSE REET Result 2025: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Thursday declared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) results today. Students can check their results on the official website of RBSE REET, reet2024.co.in and on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Over 14.29 lakh candidates appeared for the Level 1(primary teachers) and Level 2 (upper primary level teachers) exam held on February 27 and 28, 2025.

RBSE REET Result 2025: Here is how you can check your results

1. Go to the official Rajasthan board website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. or reet2024.co.in

2. Click on the "REET 2024 Result" or "Download Result" link available on the homepage.

3. Select the exam level (level 1 or 2) as applicable.

4. Enter your roll number, date of birth, and the captcha code as displayed.

5. Click the "Submit" or "Login" button.

6. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download the result or print a copy for future reference.

RBSE REET Result 2025: RBSE REET Passing Percentage

According to the Boards' release, 14,29,822 candidates registered for the exam and of them, 3,46,625 registered for level 1 and 9,68,501 registered for level 2. A total of 1,14,696 registered for both levels.

For Level 1 REET exam, the passing percentage stood at 62.33 per cent and for Level 2, it was 44.59 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 50.77 per cent.

RBSE closed the objection window for both Level 1 and Level 2 on March 31,2025 and the provisional answer key was released on March 26, 2025.