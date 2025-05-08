Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
26 minutes ago

Tamil Nadu Class 12th Result 2025 Live: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the Class 12 results  for 2025 at 9am today. The result will be officially announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other relevant credentials handy, as these will be required to access the results. 

Students must verify all the details mentioned on the scorecards. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their respective school authorities immediately. The result will include basic details such as the student's name, date of birth, father's name, and subject-wise marks.

The DGE is also expected to soon open the rechecking window for Class 12 students. Those interested in applying should keep a close watch on the official website for updates.

TN Class 12 Result 2024: Last Year Performance

In 2024, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 6. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 94.56%.

Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%
Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%
Total students appeared: 7,60,606
Total students passed: 7,19,196
Out of 7,532 higher secondary schools, 2,478 achieved a 100% pass rate.

Here Are The Live Updates On TN 12th Result 2025

May 08, 2025 07:56 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Last Year Performance

In 2024, the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results were declared on May 6. The overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 94.56%.

Boys' pass percentage: 92.37%

Girls' pass percentage: 96.44%

Total students appeared: 7,60,606

Total students passed: 7,19,196

May 08, 2025 07:46 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: How To Check Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025

  • Open any web browser and visit the official website
  • Click on the active link that says "Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result"
  • A new page will appear on your screen
  • Enter your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)
  • Review the entered details for accuracy
  • Click on the "Submit" button
  • Your Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

May 08, 2025 07:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: What Are The Official Websites To Check?

Once announced, students can check their results on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. 

May 08, 2025 07:06 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: What Credentials Will Be Needed To Check?

Students are advised to keep their admit cards, registration numbers, date of birth, and other relevant credentials handy, as these will be required to access the results. 

May 08, 2025 07:05 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: Who Will Officially Announce The Result?

The result will be officially announced by Tami; Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

May 08, 2025 07:04 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

TN 12th Result 2025 LIVE: When Will The Result Be Declared?

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is all set to declare the Class 12 results for 2025 at 9am today.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tamil Nadu Board LIVE, TamilNaduClass12Results2025, TamilNaduClass12ResultsLive
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now