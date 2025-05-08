GSEB SSC result 2025 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the Class 10 results for 2025. Students can access their results by visiting the official website, gseb.org, using their roll numbers or registration numbers.
Around 82.56% of candidates qualified in the exam. A total of 706,370 students registered for the exam, with nearly 699,598 appearing and 577,556 passing. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 86.69%, while boys achieved 79.12%. Students who couldn't clear the exams can take supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later. Students are advised to check the official website regularly for updates.
Students who do not pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations.
Approximately 7 lakh students appeared for the GSEB SSC Class 10 exams this year. The exams were held between February 27 and March 10.
Those who fail one or two subjects will have the option to take the supplementary exam.
Students need to score at least 33 per cent in all subjects to pass the Gujarat SSC board exams.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the Class 10 results for 2025 shortly.
Once declared, students will be able to access their results by visiting the official website, gseb.org, using their roll numbers or registration numbers.