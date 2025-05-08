4 Tourists Killed As Helicopter Crashes Near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

Four tourists died in a helicopter crash near Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Thursday morning. There were around six people in the helicopter of which four are reportedly dead and two got injured.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared the news on social media and expressed condolences to the family of dead. He wrote, "May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss."

Mr Dhami said he has instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident. "I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored," he added.

The helicopter, full of passengers, was flying from Dehradun to Harsil helipad. From there, the tourists were to cover a distance of around 30km, to Gangnani, by road.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. The rescue operation is underway.

The District Magistrate of Uttarkashi has also left for the location. The cause of crash is being investigated.