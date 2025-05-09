Infiltration Bid Foiled In J&K's Samba Amid Surging India-Pak Tensions

The Border Security Force said it foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba along the international border with Pakistan this evening amid massive drone and missile attacks from Pakistan.

Jammu, RS Pura, Samba, Hiranagar, and Arnia reported massive shelling from Pakistan and India, foiling attempts made to attack military installations.

Pakistani drones have been intercepted in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. A Pakistani drone has been intercepted near Sir Creek in Gujarat.

The Defence Ministry said military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established Standard Operating Procedures. No casualties or material losses were reported, the ministry said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. India remains fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, from its official handle, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said, "India has negated Pakistan's escalation bid with focused, measured and non-escalatory response. Indian armed forces reiterate their commitment to non-escalation, provided it is respected by the Pakistani military".

Blackouts In Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat

The border areas of Jammu and Kashmir are now under complete blackout. Blackout has also been declared in Chandigarh, Ferozepur, Mohali and Gurudaspur in Punjab and parts of Rajasthan -- another state that shares border with Pakistan. Blackout has been declared in Gujarat too.