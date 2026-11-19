GTA 6, the sixth mainline edition of the popular open world adventure franchise Grand Theft Auto, is finally out. It has taken 13 years for Rockstar Games to release GTA 6 - the last one came in 2013. The story of the game is set in the fictional state of Leonida (inspired by Florida), including Vice City, and follows protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. The allure of GTA rests centres on testing the player's psyche by asking how bad they choose to be when stripped of real-world consequences.

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In India, Standard Edition of GTA 6 is priced at Rs 5,999 in India, while the Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499. And that is only the beginning of the expense for anyone looking to enter the world of Vice City.

For someone who already owns a compatible gaming console - like PlayStation 5 and Xbox - buying the game may be a relatively straightforward decision. But for those who do not, playing GTA 6 could mean spending several times the game's price on hardware before they even get to explore its virtual streets.

The price of Xbox Series S starts at around Rs 31,990, while the PlayStation 5 Slim is listed at Rs 44,990. The Xbox Series X costs around Rs 74,999. These prices can vary across retailers and offers.

This means an Indian consumer buying a new Xbox Series S and GTA 6 could spend approximately Rs 37,989. A buyer opting for a PS5 Slim would need to shell out around Rs 50,989, before accounting for accessories, subscriptions or other expenses.

The Real Cost Of Playing GTA 6

The price of the game is only one part of the equation. A modern gaming setup involves several other expenses, including a console or gaming PC, a television or monitor, a stable broadband connection and, in some cases, paid online gaming subscriptions.

Storage is another consideration. GTA 6 requires up to 212 GB of free space. Gamers with limited storage may eventually have to consider additional storage options, adding to the overall cost.

This may add to household expenses. Several people in India choose mobile gaming where several popular titles can be downloaded for free, but console gaming often involves significant upfront spending on individual games.

India's Gaming Market And Affordability

A PwC report on India's entertainment and media industry estimated that India's video games and e-sports market generated $2.7 billion in revenue in 2024. However, the bulk of this market came from social and casual gaming rather than traditional console and PC gaming.

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The report estimated that traditional gaming, which includes console and PC titles, generated around $266 million in 2024. Console gaming accounted for the overwhelming majority of this segment.

PwC also highlighted hardware affordability as a major barrier to console adoption in India. Its analysis noted that a high-end gaming console could cost around Rs 44,000, while average monthly salaries were closer to Rs 32,000.

Why Gaming Is Becoming More Expensive

Over the years, gaming industry has moved towards large-scale productions that require years of development, extensive teams and sophisticated technology. From 3D graphics and online networks, the industry is also incorporating artificial intelligence and cloud streaming.

These demanding technologies, expansive open worlds and increasingly complex gameplay has raised the cost of producing major titles. Publishers, in turn, are looking to recover these investments through game sales, premium editions, subscriptions and additional content.