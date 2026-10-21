Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-1 Imposed In Delhi, Parking Charges To Be Doubled

Signalling the beginning of Delhi's dreaded haze, pollution curbs under GRAP 1 have been imposed in the National Capital Region for the first time this season.

GRAP 1 restrictions come into force when the AQI is between 201 and 300 (which is categorised as 'Poor'), GRAP 2 restrictions when it is between 301 and 400 ('Very Poor'), GRAP 3 between 401 and 450 ('Severe') and GRAP 4 when the AQI crosses 450 ('Severe Plus').

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which is tasked with controlling pollution in Delhi and its neighbouring areas, said the AQI was 244 at 2 pm.

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"The Air Quality lndex (AQI) of Delhi which was observed at 179 ('Moderate' Category) on 20.10.2026, has exhibited a sharp rise with AQI of 244 at 02:00 PM on 21.10.2026 ('Poor' Category). Further, the forecast by IMD/IITM has also predicted AQI to remain in 'Poor' category in the coming days," the CAQM said in a statement.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed this is the first time in years that GRAP has been implemented so late in the season.

“Delhi has been grappling with severe air pollution for several years. While the previous government continued to make excuses, we have adopted both short-term and long-term measures to tackle pollution. Public participation has played a crucial role in our efforts. We are implementing an 11-point action plan, with the Centre and the Delhi government working together to control pollution. Our focus is on dust mitigation, promoting electric vehicles, controlling vehicular emissions and identifying local pollution sources,” he said.

Construction, Vehicular Curbs

Listing out some of the measures, Sirsa said vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will not get fuel, and parking charges will be doubled across Delhi, except at Metro parking facilities. Staggered working hours as well as work-from-home arrangements will also be introduced for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and government offices to reduce vehicular movement.

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"Outdoor construction and demolition activities will face restrictions. Open burning is also strictly prohibited," the minister said, adding that 608 anti-smog guns and 1,150 mist-spray units have been deployed across Delhi to control dust pollution.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has been established to monitor construction-related pollution and an AI-based traffic management system is being used to reduce vehicular emissions.

GRAP 1 measures entail periodic mechanised sweeping and sprinkling water on roads, dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission control in industries, power plants, and brick kilns.