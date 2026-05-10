A UPI Payment At Toll Plaza That May Lead Cops To Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Killers

More than four days after Chandranath Rath, a close aide of West Bengal's new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead on a busy road in the North 24 Parganas district, the police are yet to make any arrest.

Rath's SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, was followed and blocked by a silver-coloured Nissan Micra when he was about 200 metres away from his home in Madhyamgram on Wednesday night. As his car stopped, Rath, who was on the front passenger seat, was shot by bike-borne assailants at point-blank range.

The killers then dumped Micra and used a red vehicle and a bike to flee.

The police are now tracking a UPI payment made by the occupants of the car at a toll booth in Bally near Kolkata. They tracked the car at the toll plaza using CCTV footage.

A bike was recovered in Barasat on Friday morning. Another motorcycle had earlier been found near the crime scene. Micra has also been seized.

Preliminary findings suggest that the red car and the motorcycles had been stolen earlier.

Suvendu Adhikari Aide's Killers Knew Where He Sat In Car

The shooters reportedly had prior information about Chandranath Rath's position inside the car.

"It appears that the shooters knew exactly where the target was seated inside the vehicle. The execution was swift and professionally coordinated," the news agency PTI quoted a senior SIT officer as saying.

The investigators believe at least eight people were involved in the operation, including local criminal associates who provided logistical support to the shooters.

Two police teams have been sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as investigators suspect the shooters were brought from those states.

Three people have been detained and are being questioned.

Rath, a former Indian Air Force employee, was meanwhile in his village in Purba Medinipur district. His body was draped in the national flag when it was kept on a field in his village, Kulup, for the people to pay their tribute.