'Mamata Banerjee Not God': Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul On Poll Results

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, who on Saturday joined new West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's core team after swearing in as a minister, told NDTV in an interview that the Trinamool Congress leaders considered Mamata Banerjee a God, but the recent poll drubbing has shown that she is neither a divine being nor above the law.

"Mamata Banerjee has already, you know, got the answer. She said so much, Abhishek Banerjee said so much. But the people of Bengal have given their mandate, and Mamata Banerjee should realise she is not above the law. She is not above India's Constitution, and she is not God. Her colleagues, her MLAs and MPs, probably tried to please her by saying that she is Maa Sarada. Maa Sarada is our God. And probably she was very happy. She never tried to stop them. So to Mamata Banerjee, I have nothing to say. The people of West Bengal have said everything," she said.

Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as the chief minister of West Bengal on Saturday, in the presence of top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from Agnimitra Paul, Dilip Ghosh, Nisith Pramanik, Kshudiram Tudu, and Ashok Kirtania also took the oath of office as Adhikari's Cabinet ministers.

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Asked whether the BJP should have chosen a woman chief minister, Paul said Adhikari's political experience led to his appointment.

"It is completely a decision of our seniors, honourable prime minister, honourable home minister, and our president, our LOP (Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari) - of course, now he is the chief minister... People will have many opinions. If you have a woman chief minister, they will say that you should have, for a change, (chosen) a male minister. So I think you need a person who has a history of politics for the last 30 years, who has led the party inside the Vidhan Sabha, outside the Vidhan Sabha... I don't think anybody would have been better than Suvendu Adhikari," she said.

She also talked about what should be the new government's priorities.

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"The first thing is that the law and order needs to be brought. The institution of the police, which has been completely politicised by the previous government, should be stopped...Number two is infrastructural development. There is no water, no housing, no washrooms, no roads, no drainage system, so infrastructural development needs to be there...And third is jobs. We need to bring back all our children who have gone to other states to work," she added.

The BJP won 207 seats in the West Bengal elections, wresting power from Mamata Banerjee, who was hoping to get her fourth term in office. The Trinamool Congress won 80 seats.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former Mamata Banerjee confidante, spearheaded the BJP's campaign with his Hindutva and anti-infiltration push.