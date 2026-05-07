"Recced For 2-3 Days": Suvendu Adhikari On Aide's "Pre-Planned Murder"

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the killing of his personal assistant (PA), Chandranath Rath, was a "pre-planned murder" and alleged that the killers had carried out "recce for two to three days".

Rath, 41, was shot at point-blank range by unidentified assailants on a bike in Madhyamgram in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital where Rath was taken after the attack, Adhikari said the incident was a "cold-blooded murder".

"The incident is heart-wrenching; we condemn the incident," he said.

Adhikari said Bengal Director General of Police Siddh Nath Gupta had assured him that the matter would be investigated thoroughly.

"The way the attack was executed clearly suggests that the assailants had done a recce beforehand," he alleged.

He said that Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, a former West Bengal BJP president, has spoken to Rath's family.

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas | On his PA, Chandra shot dead in Madhyamgram, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says, "This is a pre-planned murder, and this is what DGP said. A recce was done for 2-3 days and a murdered was fully planned. The police initiated investigation... We are… pic.twitter.com/XqcQR8Vz8D — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

"This is the result of 15 years of Maha-Jungle Raj... BJP will start the cleansing work of the goons here," Adhikari, whose BJP registered a historic win in the Bengal assembly elections on Monday, said.

Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath Was Followed

The attackers followed Chandranath Rath's car, a Mahindra Scorpio, intercepted it, shot him through the rolled-up window from the opposite side and fled the scene, according to preliminary information.

Rath, originally from Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the political turf that shaped Adhikari's rise in Bengal politics, was seated in the front seat next to the driver.

Visuals showed the front windshield of the SUV shattered by bullets and blood stains on the seats.

Eyewitnesses claimed the vehicle carrying Rath was first blocked near Doharia junction by a small four-wheeler, after which a biker approached his car and started firing from close range.

The occupants of the four-wheeler later abandoned the vehicle and escaped on the motorcycle.

The attack took place around 10.30 pm when Rath was returning to his residence in Madhyamgram.

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Rath's driver also sustained bullet injuries and was shifted to a Kolkata hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Rath was then rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

"The victim was brought dead with multiple bullet injuries on his chest, which pierced his heart, and another bullet on his abdominal area. There was no opportunity to resuscitate him," a hospital doctor said.

Car Had Fake Number Plate

Bengal's DGP Siddh Nath Gupta said that live rounds along with fired cartridges were recovered from the spot of the incident near Madhyamgram.

"The four-wheeler used in the crime has been seized, but it is being reported that the number plate is fake and has been tampered with," he said.

The car, a Nissan Micra, was registered as WB74AK2270.

Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya called the killing evidence of the "total criminalisation of politics" in the state.

"This was a planned and targeted attack. By killing the PA of the outgoing leader of opposition, the assailants wanted to send a political message," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Chandranath Rath Was An Air Force Veteran

Chandranath Rath, before becoming the close aide of Suvendu Adhikari, had served in the Indian Air Force.

He had spent nearly two decades in the air force after completing his studies at Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. People close to the family said Rath had once considered a spiritual life and was deeply influenced by the Ramakrishna Mission ethos during his student years.

After taking voluntary retirement from the air force, he briefly worked in the corporate sector before gradually moving into political coordination and administrative responsibilities.

He was said to be part of Adhikari's inner circle for years.

His family, like Adhikari's, had earlier been associated with the Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC).

His mother, Hasi Rath, held a position in a local panchayat body in Purba Medinipur during the TMC years before switching to the BJP along with Adhikari in 2020.

Rath reportedly formally became part of Adhikari's official team around 2019, when the latter was serving as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee government.