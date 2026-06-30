Student Dies, 10 Injured After Tree Falls On School Bus In Mumbai's Chembur

One student has died, and at least 10 others were injured in Mumbai after a large tree collapsed onto their school bus.

The incident occurred on Road No. 11 in Chembur, where a total of 13 children were on board. The injured students were rushed to Jain Hospital, where some remain in serious condition.

Meanwhile, emergency rescue teams are cutting through the fallen tree to free one child who remains trapped inside the vehicle.

Residents alleged that they had repeatedly written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) requesting that the trees be trimmed or cleared, noting that a similar incident had occurred in the area previously. Despite multiple warnings, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms for Mumbai and its suburbs today.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar)