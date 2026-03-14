Woman Diagnosed With Guillain-Barre Syndrome After Reporting 'Tingly Toes': What You Need To Know About The Neurological Disorder

Ali Sudderth, a 33-year-old woman from Athens, Georgia, US, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) which left her unable to move for three months. The mother of a three-year-old said that she woke up with "tingly" toes and slowly her entire body became numb and she ended up paralysed. Ali said, "I went to carry my daughter down the stairs and felt so off balance I told my husband we needed to go to the hospital as soon as possible. I went and was diagnosed that night." GBS is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, wherein the immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness, tingling, or paralysis. The condition is usually triggered by infection and can be life-threatening.

Ali runs a cookie decorating business, visited hospital on a Saturday and was paralysed by Monday, said a report in Mirror. She said, "They actually caught it really early and the fact that I came in before I was paralysed was a blessing. They started my treatment that night (which aids in recovery but can't stop the disease) and I was paralysed by Monday." Ali spent three months in hospital recovering and learning how to walk again.

The condition made her extremely weak and she struggled to even raise her phone, or lift her daughter up. She said, "I cried myself to sleep so many nights. It is heartbreaking to watch everyone around you be able to take care of your child while you helplessly watch. I couldn't even change her diaper. All I wanted to do was hold her on my own."

The 33-year-old was discharged in October 2024 and has recently run a marathon. She added, "Mentally it has changed who I am as a person so in that way everything I do has been affected by Guillain-Barre. I want to run more marathons; I honestly would love to run an ultramarathon.

"I want to keep pushing my body to its limit and not waste the second chance I feel like I've been given. I want to keep pushing, getting stronger and showing my daughter what beautiful gifts our bodies are. I want to inspire other people and show them that there is hope no matter how dark their situation may seem."

What Is Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

It is a condition wherein the body's immune system attacks the nerves. Cleveland Clinic says that it leads to symptoms like numbness, tingling and muscle weakness that can progress to paralysis. But with treatment, most people fully recover from the condition. Most people who suffer from the condition need treatment in a hospital.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

It usually starts with tingling and weakness in the feet and legs, and then spreads to the other parts of the body. In people with GBS, muscle weakness can also turn into paralysis. Other symptoms of the neurological disorder include:

Pins and needles feeling in the fingers, toes, ankles or wrists

Weakness in the legs that spreads to the upper body

Unsteady walk or not being able to walk

Trouble with facial movements

Double vision or inability to move eyes

Severe pain

Trouble with bladder control or bowel function

Rapid heart rate

Low or high blood pressure

Trouble breathing

What Causes Guillain-Barre Syndrome?

While the exact cause of the condition is not known, the initial symptoms of GBS appear days or weeks after an infection. In very rare cases, a recent surgery or vaccination can lead to the condition. Some of the common causes that can trigger Guillain-Barre syndrome include:

An infection with campylobacter, a type of bacteria often found in undercooked poultry

Influenza virus

Cytomegalovirus

Epstein-Barr virus

Zika virus

Hepatitis A, B, C and E

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Mycoplasma pneumonia

Surgery

Trauma

Hodgkin lymphoma

COVID-19 virus

Complications of Guillain-Barre Syndrome

GBS impacts the nerves which eventually affect movement and other body functions. Here are some of the complications caused by Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Breathing issues: Muscle weakness or paralysis can spread to the muscles that control your breathing. And this can turn out to be fatal. A majority of people affected with the condition need help from a machine to breathe.

Muscle weakness or paralysis can spread to the muscles that control your breathing. And this can turn out to be fatal. A majority of people affected with the condition need help from a machine to breathe. Residual numbness: People with the condition usually recover completely. However, in some cases, people might have residual weakness, numbness or tingling.

People with the condition usually recover completely. However, in some cases, people might have residual weakness, numbness or tingling. Heart issues: GBS causes blood pressure issues, which can eventually impact your heart by causing irregular heart rhythms.

GBS causes blood pressure issues, which can eventually impact your heart by causing irregular heart rhythms. Pain: A majority of individuals suffer from nerve pain. Doctors prescribe medicines to ease the pain.

A majority of individuals suffer from nerve pain. Doctors prescribe medicines to ease the pain. Bowel and bladder function: Individuals might have trouble with bowel function and urine retention.

Individuals might have trouble with bowel function and urine retention. Blood clots: People who cannot move due to Guillain-Barre syndrome have a high risk of developing blood clots. Until they're able to walk by themselves, they may be prescribed blood thinners to improve blood flow.

People who cannot move due to Guillain-Barre syndrome have a high risk of developing blood clots. Until they're able to walk by themselves, they may be prescribed blood thinners to improve blood flow. Pressure sores: There's a risk of another complication for people who cannot move. They might develop bedsores, also known as pressure sores. Changing positions can help avert this issue.

There's a risk of another complication for people who cannot move. They might develop bedsores, also known as pressure sores. Changing positions can help avert this issue. Relapse: Few people with GBS can have a relapse, which can cause muscle weakness even years after symptoms ended.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.