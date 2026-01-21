Guillain-Barre Syndrome In Madhya Pradesh: Is This Neurological Disorder Preventable?

A Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) outbreak has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. According to the health officials, two children have died, and 18 cases (9 confirmed and 9 suspected) have been reported over the past few days. Reports suggest that Sonu Soni, 15, and Keshav Detwal, 6, both residents of Neemuch's Manasa area, have died after suffering from GBS, while nine confirmed cases and nine suspected cases are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals. The rising cases have raised alarms, and authorities have implemented measures for early detection and timely treatment.

For the unversed, Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of the peripheral nerves. This condition affects the nerves that control muscle movement as well as those that transmit pain, temperature and touch sensations. GBS can lead to muscle weakness, numbness, and sometimes paralysis.

GBS is a rare condition, however, it can lead to severe outcomes.

Symptoms of GBS:

GBS symptoms can vary from person to person, but common symptoms include:

Weakness or tingling in the legs

Rapid onset of muscle weakness

Difficulty with walking or climbing stairs

Loss of reflexes

Severe cases can lead to difficulty breathing or swallowing

Is GBS preventable?

Currently, there is no known way to prevent GBS. However, getting vaccinated against certain infections and practising good hygiene can help reduce the risk of infections that may trigger the syndrome. Some prevention strategies include:

1. Practice meticulous food safety

The most common trigger for GBS is Campylobacter jejuni, a bacterium typically found in undercooked poultry. Therefore, it is essential to cook poultry thoroughly. Also, use separate cutting boards and utensils for raw meat and produce. One should also avoid consuming unpasteurised products to minimise risk.

2. Maintain high hygiene standards

Respiratory and gastrointestinal viruses are frequent triggers that can be avoided through simple hygiene practices like frequent hand washing and disinfecting surfaces.

3. Strengthen your immune system

A strong immune system can help potentially reduce the risk of a faulty autoimmune reaction. Eating right, staying physically active and managing stress levels can help strengthen the immune system.

What causes GBS?

The exact cause of Guillain-Barre Syndrome is not fully understood. GBS is often triggered by "molecular mimicry," where the immune system confuses nerve cells with invading germs. However, it often follows an infection, such as a respiratory or gastrointestinal infection. Certain infections, including Campylobacter jejuni, cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and Zika virus, have been associated with GBS.

Is it contagious?

GBS itself is not contagious and does not spread from person to person. It is believed to be an autoimmune response triggered by an infection.

Treatment options

There is currently no cure for GBS, but treatments can help reduce the severity of symptoms and speed up recovery. Two main therapies are highly effective at shortening recovery and reducing severity:

Plasma exchange (plasmapheresis): A process that removes antibodies from the blood that are attacking the nerves.

A process that removes antibodies from the blood that are attacking the nerves. Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG): This treatment provides High doses of healthy antibodies from donors that help reduce the immune response.

Consequences

Most individuals with GBS experience gradual recovery, but the timeline can vary. Some may recover fully, while others can develop life-threatening issues, especially if it affects the autonomic nervous system. Individuals with GBS may also experience lingering weakness or other neurological issues.

Overall, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for improving outcomes in individuals with Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

GBS prevention also involves early detection. If you have recently recovered from an infection and notice tingling, numbness, or muscle weakness in your legs that spreads upward, seek medical attention immediately. Early treatment with immunotherapy (IVIG or Plasma Exchange) is critical for a full recovery.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.