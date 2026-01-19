What Is Nipah Virus? Is It Similar To Covid-19? Explained

West Bengal has reported five cases of Nipah virus in just a week. After two nurses, three new cases, including a doctor, another nurse and a healthcare staff member, have been reported in West Bengal. The government authorities have also sent around 100 people into home quarantine since the first confirmed cases on Monday. According to the new agency PTI, one of the two nurses who tested positive for the Nipah virus earlier this week has improved, while the other continues to remain "very critical". The government has increased disease surveillance to prevent further spread of the disease.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person. It can cause severe disease in both animals and humans. It was first identified in Malaysia in 1998. The virus is classified as a biosafety level 4 pathogen due to its potential for high mortality rates and ability to cause outbreaks.

Symptoms of Nipah virus

Nipah virus can cause a range of illnesses in infected individuals. The incubation period, which is the time between exposure and the onset of symptoms, can range from 5 to 14 days. Symptoms can include:

Fever

Headaches

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

Respiratory issues (like cough and difficulty breathing)

Encephalitis (inflammation of the brain), which may lead to confusion, seizures, and coma

Although the Nipah virus has caused only a few known outbreaks in Asia, it infects a wide range of animals and causes severe disease and death in people. The severity of the disease can vary, and mortality rates can be quite high, ranging from 40% to 75% in different outbreaks.

How does it spread?

Nipah virus primarily spreads through direct contact with infected animals, particularly bats and pigs. Bats are the natural reservoirs of the virus. Humans can also get infected through:

Consuming contaminated food, particularly fresh fruit that bats have contaminated with their saliva or urine

Contact with secretions from infected individuals, or through respiratory droplets

Human-to-human transmission can occur, especially among caregivers or family members of infected individuals

Nipah virus Vs Covid-19

During the current spike in Nipah virus, many individuals are wondering whether it can be transmitted like Covid-19. Nipah virus and Covid-19 (caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus) differ in several ways:

1. Causative agent: Nipah virus is a paramyxovirus, while Covid-19 is caused by a coronavirus.

2. Transmission: Nipah primarily spreads from animals to humans and through direct human-to-human contact. Covid-19 spreads mainly through respiratory droplets in the air, making it highly contagious in the human population.

3. Symptoms: While both can cause respiratory distress, Nipah is more closely associated with neurological symptoms and encephalitis, whereas Covid-19 can lead to a range of symptoms, including fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, and more.

4. Preventive Measures: Prevention strategies differ based on the modes of transmission, with Covid-19 emphasising masks and social distancing, whereas Nipah prevention focuses on avoiding contact with certain animals and contaminated food.

Mortality rate

Nipah virus is less contagious than Covid-19, however, it can be very serious. Nipah virus can lead to acute respiratory syndrome and severe neurological disease. The high mortality rate and the potential for outbreaks make it a significant public health concern.

Tips to prevent Nipah virus

Preventing Nipah virus infections involves several strategies:

Avoiding contact with bats and sick animals or their secretions

Ensuring fruits are properly washed and peeled before consumption to remove potential viral contamination

Practising good hygiene, including thorough handwashing

For healthcare workers, using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) is essential when caring for infected individuals

Nipah virus treatment plan

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for Nipah virus. Supportive care is the main approach, which may include:

Hospital admission for severe cases, especially those with neurological symptoms

Managing respiratory failure and providing intensive supportive care

Administration of fluids and electrolytes

Patients may also require medications to manage symptoms like fever or seizures

Research is ongoing to develop vaccines and antiviral treatments specific to Nipah virus

In hospitals and other healthcare centres, healthcare providers should practice standard infection control protocols and use personal protective equipment (PPE).

