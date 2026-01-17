Nipah Virus In West Bengal: 5 Cases Reported, Prompting Quarantine And Precautionary Measures

West Bengal is currently witnessing a Nipah virus outbreak with five cases in just a week. The first two patients, a male nurse and a female nurse who worked at a private hospital in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district, continue to remain in the ICU. Three new cases have been reported -- a doctor, a nurse, and a health staff member -- have been admitted to the infectious diseases' hospital in Beleghata. The government authorities have also sent around 100 people into home quarantine since the first confirmed cases on Monday.

A senior official of the West Bengal Health Department told PTI that the health condition of one of the two nurses who tested positive for the Nipah virus earlier this week has improved, while the other continues to remain "very critical". The official said, "The condition of the male nurse is improving, but the woman patient remains very critical. Both of them are being treated in the ICCU."

Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Jayadevan, Ex-President of IMA Cochin and Convener of the Research Cell, Kerala, said, "Nipah virus is known to circulate in certain species of bats. Human infection is rare and is the result of an accidental spillover at the human-bat interface, also called a zoonosis. This is more likely in rural and forest-adjacent areas where agricultural practices increase contact between humans and fruit bats searching for food."

Dr Ishwar Gilada, Secretary General of People's Health Organisation (PHO), said, "Human-animal interphase, intruding their domains, consuming raw date-palm rack (toddy or tadi) that is contaminated by bats, eating half-eaten raw fruits that are leaked by bats," could be the potential reasons behind the recent outbreak.

Nipah virus (NiV) is a virus that spreads between animals and people. It is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that in infected people, the virus can cause a range of illnesses from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis. The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs.

The disease is very contagious. Cleveland Clinic says it can spread through bodily fluids like saliva, poop, pee and blood. This means if you're caring for a person with nipah virus, you could get it when the person coughs or sneezes.

Experts also note that although person-to-person transmission can occur on a limited scale, the prevailing version of the Nipah virus does not have the characteristics to cause a pandemic. Dr Gilada told IANS, "Theoretically, any zoonotic infections that spread from human to human have the potential of causing an epidemic or pandemic. But, from its first outbreak in Malaysia in 1998 till date, it has not happened."

Jayadevan said, "Because Nipah carries a high mortality rate, it is important to arrest the spread of infection as early as possible. This requires systematic contact tracing, where all close contacts of the patient are identified, monitored for symptoms, and kept in isolation according to protocol."

Preventive Measures For Nipah Virus

Here are some precautionary measures that can help prevent the infection, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid any contact with sick pigs or bats

Clean and disinfect pig farms

Avoid trees or bushes where bats are known to rest or sleep

Avoid eating or drinking things that may be contaminated, such as palm sap or fruit. If you collect palm sap, boil it first

Wash and peel all fruits before consuming them

Throw away any fruit with bat bites or fruit that's touched the ground

Avoid contact with the saliva, blood or other bodily fluids of a person with the virus

If you're caring for someone who has or is suspected of having nipah virus, you should always use personal protective equipment (PPE). These include:

Isolation or full coverage gowns that protect against bodily fluids

Medical gloves

Eye protection like safety glasses or goggles

Medical or surgical masks

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

