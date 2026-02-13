Prenatal Infections Silently Harm Babies: How Early Screening During Pregnancy Can Save Lives

Pregnancy is often filled with joyful planning, like choosing baby names, preparing the nursery, and attending regular check-ups. Yet hidden beneath the excitement is a lesser-discussed risk of prenatal infections that can silently pass from mother to baby and cause lifelong harm. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), congenital infections contribute significantly to neonatal morbidity and mortality worldwide. Many of these infections are preventable or treatable, but only if detected early through systematic screening and vaccination. And in India, where maternal and child mortality rates are still quite high, this matters immensely.

From TORCH infections to syphilis, Group B Streptococcus and mosquito-borne viruses like Zika, experts stress that awareness and timely testing can dramatically improve outcomes for both mother and child.

"These infections may show no immediate signs, but they can lead to miscarriage, growth problems, hearing loss, vision issues and lifelong neurodevelopmental delay," says Dr. Priyanka Dass, Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynaecologist, Infertility Specialist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Kothanur, Bengaluru.

What Are Prenatal (Congenital) Infections?

Prenatal infections, also called congenital infections, occur when pathogens cross the placenta or infect the baby during delivery. A commonly used grouping is TORCH, which includes:

Toxoplasmosis

Rubella

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Herpes simplex virus

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these infections can cause serious birth defects, developmental delays and even foetal loss. Dr. Dass explains, "There are few very common infections which can be grouped under 'TORCH'. Some other culprits include syphilis, Group B Streptococcus and mosquito-borne viruses such as Zika."

1. Syphilis: A Preventable Tragedy

One of the clearest examples of why screening works is syphilis. The WHO estimates that untreated maternal syphilis causes over 300,000 foetal and neonatal deaths globally each year. "For infections such as syphilis, catching and treating it early in pregnancy with penicillin prevents congenital syphilis," says Dr. Dass. "Without treatment, it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth or severe newborn illness."

The World Health Organization strongly recommends universal antenatal syphilis screening during the first prenatal visit. Early treatment is inexpensive, safe and highly effective.

2. Group B Streptococcus (GBS): Screening That Saves Lives

Group B Streptococcus (GBS) bacteria are commonly found in healthy adults but can cause life-threatening infections in newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises routine GBS screening between 35 and 37 weeks of pregnancy. Women who test positive receive antibiotics during labour, significantly reducing early newborn infections.

Dr. Dass notes, "Testing in the late third trimester and giving antibiotics during labour to positive mothers has dramatically cut early newborn infections and saved lives. It's simple, evidence-based and hugely effective."

3. CMV: The Silent and Common Threat

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is the most common congenital infection worldwide. According to the CDC, about 1 in 200 babies is born with congenital CMV, and about 1 in 5 of them develops long-term health problems such as hearing loss. Dr. Dass highlights the challenge: "CMV infections often remain undetected until serious complications develop. Universal screening can be complicated, and there's no vaccine yet."

Since CMV spreads through bodily fluids, simple hygiene, especially handwashing after handling young children, can reduce risk. The CDC recommends preventive hygiene practices, particularly for pregnant women with toddlers.

4. Rubella And The Power Of Vaccination

Rubella infection in pregnancy can cause Congenital Rubella Syndrome, leading to deafness, heart defects and developmental delays. However, vaccination has drastically reduced its incidence. The World Health Organization reports that widespread immunisation has eliminated rubella in many countries.

"Some diseases require vaccination for prevention, like rubella," says Dr. Dass. She emphasises that live vaccines should not be administered during pregnancy but immunity should be checked before conception or early in pregnancy.

5. Zika: A Public Health Wake-Up Call

The 2015-2016 Zika outbreak revealed how emerging infections can devastate pregnancies. Zika virus infection during pregnancy was linked to microcephaly and severe neurological abnormalities. According to the WHO, the crisis underscored the importance of vector control, surveillance and rapid response systems.

"The outbreak showed us how catastrophic outcomes can be when a new infection targets pregnancy. Monitoring systems and rapid identification are critical," Dr. Dass explains.

What Expectant Parents Should Do

Dr. Dass offers practical advice:

"Be tested for several infections during pregnancy, syphilis at the first visit, rubella immunity early on, and GBS late in pregnancy."

"Get immunised wherever possible. Vaccines like rubella are highly effective preventive tools."

Maintain hygiene, including handwashing and safe food handling to prevent toxoplasmosis.

Avoid mosquito exposure in outbreak areas.

Practice safe sex.

Seek immediate follow-up care if an infection is detected.

The CDC and WHO both stress that early diagnosis allows timely treatment, reducing complications significantly. Prenatal infections are often silent but can have lifelong consequences. From syphilis and GBS, where screening is highly effective, to CMV and emerging threats like Zika, vigilance during pregnancy is essential.

As Dr. Dass puts it, "Prenatal infections are often preventable or manageable, but only if we look for them. Early screening is not about alarm, it's about giving clinicians the chance to act, and parents the chance to protect their child." With proper testing, vaccination and awareness, many devastating outcomes can be avoided, turning hidden threats into manageable risks.

