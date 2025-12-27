Think You Know Pregnancy Rules? Nutritionist Says Think Again

Pregnancy is one phase where advice comes from everywhere. Family, friends, social media, neighbours and even strangers suddenly become experts. From what to eat and what to avoid, to how much coffee is “too much,” the list of rules can feel endless and confusing. The problem is that many of these rules are based on myths, half-truths, or outdated information. This often leaves expecting mothers stressed, guilty, or unnecessarily scared about everyday food choices.

To clear the air, content creator Simone Khambatta recently sat down with nutritionist Suman Agarwal for an honest conversation around pregnancy nutrition. The two discussed some of the most common beliefs around food, drinks, and lifestyle during pregnancy. The goal was simple. Separate facts from fear.

1. Coffee During Pregnancy

Myth. You cannot drink coffee when pregnant. Suman Agarwal clarified that coffee is allowed in limited amounts. Up to 200 mg of caffeine a day is considered safe, but she recommends keeping it closer to 100 mg.

2. Protein Powders Are Unsafe

Myth. Protein powders can be taken during pregnancy. In fact, for women dealing with severe nausea and poor appetite, protein powders can be helpful. The key is to avoid products with aspartame.

3. Keto Desserts Made With Artificial Sweeteners Are Unsafe

True. Desserts made with artificial sweeteners are not recommended. The nutritionist explained that these sweeteners are chemical-based and not ideal during pregnancy.

4. Saffron Makes Babies Fair

Myth. Saffron has many benefits during pregnancy, but it has nothing to do with a baby's skin colour. “That's genetics,” Simone Khambatta pointed out.

5. Street Food Is Always A No

True. Suman Agarwal was firm on this. She does not recommend street food due to the high risk of infections.

6. Only Egg Whites Are Allowed

Myth. Egg yolks are rich in cholesterol, choline and protein. All are important nutrients during pregnancy.

7. Skipping Meals Is Okay

Myth. Even if you do not feel hungry, small meals are necessary. Suman Agarwal recommends eating every three to four hours.

8. Carbs Should Be Avoided

Myth. Carbohydrates are essential. The nutritionist shared that low-carb intake can reduce foetal activity because the baby needs energy.

9. All Seafood Must Be Avoided

Myth. Some fish are safe, like ravasa, hilsa, tilapia and jhinga. High-mercury seafood like crab, lobster, surmai and bangda should be avoided.

10. Coconut Water Changes Baby's Looks

Myth. Coconut water is great for hydration and electrolytes, but it will not give your baby light eyes or hair.

11. Fat-Free Dairy Is Better

Myth. Pregnant women should have full-fat milk and paneer. The cholesterol in dairy is important during pregnancy.

The conversation highlights one key message. Pregnancy nutrition should be guided by science, not fear. When in doubt, always trust qualified experts over viral advice.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.