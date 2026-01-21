Not All Dairy Is the Same: Nutritionist Breaks Down Key Differences

Dairy products like milk, paneer, curd and cheese are packed with calcium, protein and vitamins that build muscle strength, promote bone health and provide nourishment. However, not every type of dairy item suits everyone, owing to conditions like food sensitivity, lactose intolerance or allergies. Offering in-depth guidance on the topic, nutritionist Suman Agarwal shared a video on Instagram, explaining the key differences between five dairy products – milk, buttermilk, cheese, paneer and curd. She also mentioned the type of dairy suitable for individual dietary needs.

1. Milk

As per the nutritionist, milk is rich in protein and calcium and has high calcium absorbability. However, it is difficult to digest and can cause bloating.

8 grams of protein per 250 ml glass

300 mg of calcium per 250 ml glass

2. Buttermilk

Buttermilk, India's favourite beverage, is diluted and has lower protein and fat content, making it suitable for weight loss. In terms of digestibility, it is the best option for those with digestive issues, claims the health expert.

3–3.5 grams of protein per 100 ml

2–3 grams of fat per 245 ml of buttermilk

116 mg of calcium per 100 grams

3. Cheese

According to Agarwal, although cheese is high in protein and fat, calcium absorption is slow due to its sodium content. In terms of digestibility, Parmesan and cheddar cheese are easy to digest.

25 grams of protein per 100 grams of cheese

34 grams of fat per 100 grams of cheese

739 mg of calcium per 100 grams of cheese

4. Paneer

In terms of digestibility, paneer—India's favourite protein source—is better than milk but lower than curd, reveals the nutritionist. “One thing to remember, paneer should never be consumed with iron-rich foods because it reduces the iron absorption by 50 - 60 per cent,” she adds.

21 grams of protein per 100 grams of paneer

350 mg of calcium per 100 grams of paneer

5. Curd

The protein and calcium content of curd is the same as milk, according to the lifestyle guru. “In terms of absorbability, it's 38 per cent more than milk because fermentation breaks down calcium into smaller peptides, making calcium bioavailability better. Curd also contains lactobacillus, which produces lactic acid that keeps gut Ph 4.5 and 5.5, optimal for calcium absorption,” she adds.

As per Agarwal, since 68 per cent of Indians are lactose intolerant, the bacteria present in curd pre-digest the lactose, making it easily digestible.

3.5 grams of protein per 100 grams of curd

149 mg of calcium per 100 ml

What Type Of Dairy Is Best For You

For Protein

Cheese

Paneer

Curd and milk

For Calcium

Curd

Milk

Paneer

Digestibility

Buttermilk

Curd

Paneer

So, before you chug down that glass of milk or bite into that cheesy slice of pizza, recall Suman Agarwal's words and consider whether the dairy product will do you more harm or good.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.