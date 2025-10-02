Top Five Easy, Healthy Breakfast Options To Start Your Day In The Best Way

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day. This is when our body craves nourishment to gain energy and stabilise blood sugar after several hours of overnight fasting. A major problem many face while navigating the hustle and bustle of the morning is finding a meal that not only satisfies hunger but also sets the tone for better choices and supports overall well-being. It is quite common to see people opting for something quick and processed for breakfast, which does not take much time to cook.

Making things easier, nutritionist Suman Agarwal has come up with five "easy and healthy" breakfast recipes to help kickstart the day in the best possible way. "With these options, you won't have to spend time thinking about what to eat or worrying whether it's healthy or not. We've got you covered with options that are both nutritious and delicious," Agarwal wrote on Instagram.

Here's a look at the 5 easy and healthy breakfast recipes:

1. Beetroot Paneer Pattice

Ingredients:

1 cup poha (flattened rice)

1/2 cup mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, and potatoes)

1 small onion (chopped)

1 green chilli (chopped)

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Salt (as per taste)

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Lemon juice (optional)

How to make:

Rinse and chop the potato and beetroot into large pieces without peeling. Add them to a pressure cooker and cook for at least two to three whistles. Drain, peel, and grate the vegetables.

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a pan. Sauté the garlic and ginger-chilli paste for a few seconds, then add onion, grated beetroot, and potato. Sauté for 30 seconds. Grate the paneer and add it along with rice flour and salt. Mix well and cook for a few more seconds. Transfer the mixture to a plate and divide it into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion and flatten it to form a pattice.

Heat a non-stick pan with 1/2 tablespoon of oil. Roast all the pattice until golden and cooked on both sides. Serve hot with mint or coriander chutney.

2. Paneer Toastie

Ingredients:

1 litre toned milk (3% fat)

8 slices whole-wheat or white bread

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 small tomato (chopped)

1 small capsicum (chopped)

2 tbsp fresh coriander (chopped)

1/2 tsp black pepper powder

3 tsp dried oregano

3 tsp red chilli flakes

3 tsp lemon juice

Salt (as per taste)

How to cook:

Boil the milk and add lemon juice. Strain it using a muslin cloth. Preheat the oven for 7–10 minutes and crumble the paneer in a bowl. Add onion, tomato, and capsicum. Season with salt, pepper, and coriander.

Toast the bread and spread the mixture over it. Sprinkle oregano and paprika. Bake in the preheated oven for 5 minutes.

3. Foxtail Millet Upma

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Foxtail millet (Kangani)

1 tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

10 peanuts

1/2 cup carrots (chopped)

1/2 cup French beans (chopped)

1/2 cup peas (shelled)

1/4 cup coriander (chopped)

1/4 cup fresh coconut (grated)

1 tbsp ginger juliennes

2 dry red chillies

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp asafoetida (hing)

6–8 curry leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt (as per taste)

1 1/2 tbsp oil

How to cook:

Cook millet in a pressure cooker for two whistles. Heat oil in a pan and add red chillies, dals, and peanuts. Add curry leaves, asafoetida, and ginger. Mix in carrots, French beans, and peas along with salt and turmeric. Finish with lemon juice and coriander, and garnish with coconut.

4. Mock Mayo Sandwich

Ingredients:

8 slices of whole wheat bread

1 1/2 cups Greek yoghurt or hung curd (from 4 cups curd)

50 gms cabbage (grated)

50 gms carrots (grated)

50 gms capsicum (julienned)

2 tsp mustard seeds

1/4 cup curry leaves

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp powdered sugar

Salt (as per taste)

1 tsp mustard oil or any cooking oil

2 tsp butter

How to cook:

Put yoghurt/hung curd into a bowl. Add carrots, cabbage, capsicum, salt, and sugar. Mix well.

Heat oil in a pan and add 1 tsp mustard seeds, half of the curry leaves, and red chilli powder. Add this to the curd mixture and divide into portions. Spread evenly between two slices of bread. Apply butter and grill each sandwich on a flat pan until golden brown.

5. Oats Uttapam

Ingredients:

1 cup oats

1/4 cup rawa (semolina)

1 1/2 cups fresh curd

1 medium onion (chopped)

1 medium tomato (chopped)

1/2 cup cabbage (chopped)

3 green chillies (chopped)

20–30 curry leaves (chopped)

2 tbsp fresh coriander (chopped)

Salt (as per taste)

8 tsp oil

How to cook:

Mix curd with rawa and oats and let it rest for 1 1/2 hours. Add onion, tomato, cabbage, coriander, green chillies, curry leaves, and 2 tsp salt to the batter.

Put batter in a non-stick pan and roast over a low flame. Serve with green chutney.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.