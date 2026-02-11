Actors Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Announce First Pregnancy: "Little Love Arriving This June"

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti married actor and producer Sumit Suri on October 27, 2024. Earlier today, the couple took to Instagram to announce their first pregnancy.

Sharing a picture of their feet with a pair of baby shoes in the middle, they captioned the post: "||ॐ|| Our greatest adventure begins. Little Love arriving this June."

Have a look here:

About Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri

The couple married on October 27, 2024 at Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett. It was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family.

Sharing pictures from the big day on Instagram, they wrote, "Shubh Vivah. 27/10/2024."

Industry friends including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchant, Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh attended the wedding.

Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri's Wedding Announcement Post

The actress had shared a series of photos from her pre-wedding festivities, writing, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

The couple had originally planned to marry in March 2024 but postponed due to preparation issues and venue availability in Rajasthan.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri reportedly fell in love while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, in which they played a bride and groom.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti has appeared in several shows, including Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others. Sumit Suri has appeared in web series - The Test Case (2017-2018) and Home (2018). He was also a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 in 2011.