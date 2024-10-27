Advertisement

Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Are Now Married. See First Pics Of Newlyweds

Surbhi Jyoti made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official in May this year

Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Are Now Married. See First Pics Of Newlyweds
Surbhi Jyoti shared this image. (courtesy: surbhijyoti)
New Delhi:

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri made it official today, updating their relationship status to married. The couple exchanged wedding vows today (October 27) at Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett. The wedding was an intimate affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Sharing the pictures from the D-day on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Shubh Vivah. 27/10/2024."

The couple's friends from the industry including Rithvikk Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kishwer Merchantt and Suyash Rai, Chirag Paswan and Vishal Singh among others were present at the venue.

Earlier this morning, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri dropped photos from their fun-filled haldi ceremony. The actress looked pretty in a yellow anarkali suit. Sumit, on the other hand, sported a pastel-coloured kurta. Sharing the post on Instagram, they wrote, "Yellow Love Affair."

On Friday, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri announced their wedding on Instagram. The actress shared a series of photos from her pre-wedding festivities and wrote, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

The couple originally planned to marry in March but postponed their wedding due to preparation issues and venue availability in Rajasthan.

In May this year, Surbhi Jyoti made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official. The couple are rumoured to be dating for quite a few years now. Sharing the post on Instagram, Surbhi wrote, "Birthday 2024".

Reportedly, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The couple played the roles of a bride and groom.

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti has appeared in several shows including Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others.

Surbhi Jyoti, Sumit Suri, Surbhi Jyoti And Sumit Suri Wedding
