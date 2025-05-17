Surbhi Jyoti Reveals She And Husband Sumit Suri Have "Separate Rooms": "It's Rare, But It Happens"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri married in October 2024. They have chosen to live in separate rooms as a "mutual decision". Surbhi emphasizes that separate spaces provide necessary personal space.

Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri made headlines last year with their dreamy wedding. Their ceremony took place in October 2024 at Aahana Resorts in Jim Corbett.

While the couple is enjoying their marital bliss, Surbhi recently made an interesting revelation – they have separate rooms. Yes, you read that right!

The actress shared that having individual rooms was a “mutual decision”, even though such arrangements are rare.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Surbhi Jyoti said, “He also works from home, I also (do it) from home when I'm not shooting. We're not desperate to go out, we're just very happy (staying home). In our house, we have separate rooms out of choice. Because he lived on his own for most of his life. Same with me. It was a mutual decision. It's rare, but it happens.”

The actress disclosed that having separate rooms gives them the “space” they need in their marriage.

Surbhi Jyoti shared, “My own cupboard, my own wardrobe, my own bathroom and my space. Sometimes he's in his own, I'm in my room. Still, we're together. This happened because we were on the same page. I'm not saying it's the only way you can give each other space, but yeah. That's how we're doing it.”

Reportedly, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri developed a close bond while working together on the music video Haanji - The Marriage Mantra, where they portrayed a bride and groom. Their on-screen chemistry is said to have blossomed into something special off-screen as well.

When it comes to her career, Surbhi Jyoti has made a strong mark on television with popular shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and more.

She has also appeared in Punjabi movies like Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya and Munde Patiala De.