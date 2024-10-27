To Bride-To-Be Surbhi Jyoti, A Congratulatory Message From <i>Qubool Hai</i> Co-Star Karan Singh Grover: "Wish You A Lifetime Of Joy"

Surbhi Jyoti is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri today (October 27). Ahead of the wedding, the actress' Qubool Hai co-star Karan Singh Grover shared a sweet post on social media. The Fighter star shared a picture of Surbhi and her longtime boyfriend Sumi Suri on Instagram. The photo was captured during their mehendi ceremony. Congratulating the couple, he wrote, "Congratulations @surbhijyoti and Sumit! Wish you a lifetime of joy and fun, laughter and awesomeness! Love you lots."

A day ago, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri announced their wedding on Instagram. The actress shared a series of photos from her pre-wedding festivities and wrote, "These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honoring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole."

The couple originally planned to marry in March but postponed their wedding due to preparation issues and venue availability in Rajasthan. They have now rescheduled the ceremony for October 27 at Ahana, a luxury resort in Jim Corbett National Park.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the wedding will include unique eco-friendly rituals that "highlight their commitment to sustainability", celebrating elements of nature such as earth, water, fire, air, and space. Additional intimate functions will blend tradition with environmental awareness.

In May this year, Surbhi Jyoti made her relationship with Sumit Suri Instagram official. The couple are rumoured to be dating for quite a few years now. Sharing the post on Instagram, Surbhi wrote, "Birthday 2024".

Earlier this year, there were reports that Surbhi Jyoti was all set to get married to her longtime boyfriend Sumit Suri. However, a close friend of the actress dismissed the rumours. According to Pinkvilla, a close friend of Surbhi Jyoti, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the actress is not getting married in the first half of March. She said, "Nothing is decided yet. I'm quite close to her, and I haven't heard anything like that. Things are being discussed but it will take some time to finalize everything. March looks pretty close and from what I know, it won't happen so soon."

Reportedly, Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra. The couple played the roles of a bride and groom.

ICYDK: In 2018, Sumit Suri dismissed the dating rumours and said, "I would not like to comment on it. Such rumours are bound to happen when two people working together, become friends and often catch up."

On the work front, Surbhi Jyoti has appeared in several shows including Qubool Hai, Naagin, Ishqbaaz, Tanhaiyan, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and others.