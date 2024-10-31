Surbhi Jyoti's Champagne Gold <i>Lehenga</i> Was A Glamorous Reception Night Hit

Television actress Surbhi Jyoti got married to Sumit Suri on October 27. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Surbhi often turns heads with her versatile wardrobe collections. Needless to mention, the actress was the centre of attention at her reception party. On the special day, Surbhi slipped into a heavily embellished golden lehenga set from Anshika Tak's fashion label. The voluminous lehenga skirt was doused with plenty of sequins and featured intricate geometric patterns. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. The sequin play was seen on the bralette as well. Surbhi accessorised her glitzy ensemble with a pair of diamond-studded earrings, chooda and mangalsutra. In terms of makeup, Surbhi Jyoti chose an ample highlighter and blush on the cheeks, coupled with nude lipstick and an intense stroke of eyeliner.

For her grand wedding, Surbhi Jyoti turned into a Neeta Lulla bride. She picked out a cranberry red lehenga laced with golden embroidery presenting an array of patterns. The exquisite zari work detailing added an extra dose of regalness. Surbhi complemented the lehenga skirt with a matching sweetheart-neckline blouse equally embellished with golden adornments. The vivid orange embroidered dupatta wrapped over her shoulders offered the right amount of contrast. A red veil tucked at the crown of her head completed Surbhi's wedding look.

Before that, Surbhi Jyoti radiated sunshine in a yellow anarkali set from Pallavi Jaipur for her haldi ceremony. The attire came with silver gota patti works. She teamed up the sleeveless, deep-neckline kurta with a sliver-hued dupatta and a flared skirt in a similar colour palette.

For the sangeet ceremony, Surbhi Jyoti wore a blue sharara set carved with golden embroidery set by Pitambara that served major ethnic goals.

For the mehendi ceremony, Surbhi Jyoti transformed into a Punjabi princess in a pistachio green salwar suit tailored with perfection by Gopi Vaid. Glitzy gold details shined the brightest while the pastel-pink sheer dupatta embellished with golden thrill was the X-factor.

Surbhi Jyoti's wedding lookbook is indeed a guide for many to-be brides.