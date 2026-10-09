Losing fat around the abdomen is usually a slow process and people have to follow diets and perform exercises for several weeks and months to see visible results. However, a new study suggests that strength training may begin changing how the body processes stored fat much earlier. Researchers found that just seven strength-training sessions helped reduce the size of fat cells and activate fat-burning processes in obese mice. This change was observed even when their overall body weight did not change. The findings of the study were published in the journal Life Sciences.

The research, conducted by scientists at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) in Brazil, focused on visceral fat, which accumulates deep inside the abdomen around internal organs. Unlike the fat just beneath the skin, excess visceral fat can cause inflammation and metabolic problems.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers studied how a short period of strength training affected fat tissue in obese mice. The animals had been fed a high-fat diet for 14 weeks to induce obesity. They were then divided into groups, with one group continuing a sedentary lifestyle and the other following a strength-training programme.

The exercise group completed seven training sessions over seven days. The mice climbed a 70-centimetre staircase while carrying weights attached to their tails. Each session involved 20 climbs, with rest periods of 60 to 90 seconds between climbs. The exercise was performed at 70% of their maximum loading capacity.

Both groups continued eating the same high-fat diet during the experiment, allowing researchers to examine the effects of exercise without introducing differences in food intake. The researchers found that the trained mice had less fat tissue around their intestines and smaller fat cells than their sedentary counterparts. These changes occurred without a reduction in overall body weight, suggesting that exercise had started influencing fat tissue before any weight loss.

"People tend to think that if they've been strength training for two months and haven't lost weight, it hasn't done any good. But what we saw in this study is that after just seven days of strength training - even when there was still no weight loss - the molecular pathways that promote fat accumulation were less active, while those that stimulate fat breakdown were more active," said Leandro Moura, a physician, physical education professional, professor at UNICAMP, author of the study, and coordinator of the Exercise Cell Biology Lab (ECeBiL).

What Is Visceral Fat And Why Is It Harmful?

Visceral fat is stored deep inside the abdomen, surrounding organs such as the intestines. It differs from subcutaneous fat, which sits directly beneath the skin and can be pinched between the fingers.

A certain amount of body fat is normal and necessary. However, excessive visceral fat can be harmful because it is linked to inflammation and changes in how the body regulates blood sugar and processes fats. When fat cells become excessively large, they can become stressed and release inflammatory substances. Over time, excess visceral fat is linked to a higher risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and metabolic syndrome.

How Does Strength Training Help Break Down Fat?

One of the study's important findings was that strength training activated biological pathways involved in lipolysis, the process through which stored fat is broken down and made available for energy. Researchers examined several proteins involved in this process, including PLIN1, ABHD5 and ATGL. These proteins work together to help the body mobilise fat stored inside cells.

PLIN1 helps regulate access to stored fat. When it undergoes changes triggered by exercise, it helps release ABHD5, which activates ATGL, an enzyme involved in breaking down stored fat. The researchers found increased activity in this system after seven training sessions.

The study also found reduced expression of the Scd1 gene, which plays a role in producing fat molecules. This suggests that short-term strength training may influence both fat breakdown and processes involved in fat storage. These findings help explain why exercise can produce changes side the body even when the weighing scale shows little or no difference.

Does This Mean 7 Workouts Are Enough To Lose Belly Fat?

The study does not show that seven strength-training sessions are enough to give you substantial or lasting belly-fat loss in humans. Instead, it suggests that some biological changes linked to fat metabolism may begin within a week.

The researchers studied male mice and examined a specific type of fat tissue. Human bodies are more complex, and the effects of exercise depend on several factors, including age, diet, physical activity levels, sleep and overall health. People should therefore avoid treating the findings as a quick-fix for weight loss.

"Even if we aren't seeing anything yet with the naked eye, metabolically, inside our bodies, various signals that are beneficial to health - including weight loss - are taking place. That's why we shouldn't get discouraged by the lack of visible results after a short period of strength training," Moura added.

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