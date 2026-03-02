Think Fibre Is Just For Digestion? Here Are 4 More Powerful Benefits Of Getting Enough

When you hear the word fibre, you probably think about smooth digestion and preventing constipation. While that is true, fibre does far more than keep your gut moving. From heart health to blood sugar control, getting enough fibre daily can influence multiple systems in your body. Here are four powerful benefits of fibre beyond digestion. According to a study published in the journal Nutrients, dietary fibre refers to non-digestible carbohydrates, primarily polysaccharides, that are naturally found in plant-based foods. As per the same study, dietary fibre is commonly classified based on its water solubility. Broadly, it falls into two categories, soluble and insoluble fibre. Fruits and vegetables are the primary sources of soluble fibre, while cereals and whole-grain products are rich in insoluble fibre. Here are 4 more powerful benefits of fibre one needs to know.

1. Supports Heart Health

Soluble fibre, found in foods like oats, beans and fruits, helps reduce LDL cholesterol, often called "bad" cholesterol. It works by binding to cholesterol particles in the digestive system and removing them from the body. Lower LDL levels mean a reduced risk of heart disease and stroke. High fibre diets have also been linked to improved blood pressure and better overall cardiovascular health.

Also read: Doctor Explains Why Fibre Is the Most Underrated Nutrient For Your Gut, Shares Easy Ways To Add It To Your Diet

2. Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Fibre should be your friend if you have diabetes. Fibre slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. As per the study in the journal Nutrients, this prevents sudden spikes and crashes in blood glucose levels. For people with diabetes or insulin resistance, adequate fibre intake can improve glycemic control. Whole grains, lentils, vegetables, and seeds are particularly helpful in maintaining steady energy levels throughout the day.

3. Aids In Weight Management

High fibre foods are more filling and take longer to chew. They promote satiety, meaning you feel full for longer. This can naturally reduce overall calorie intake without strict dieting. Because fibre rich foods are typically less energy dense, they allow you to eat satisfying portions without overeating.

4. Supports Gut Microbiome Health

Fibre acts as a prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria in your gut. A healthy gut microbiome plays a role in:

Immunity

Inflammation control

Mood regulation

Nutrient absorption

When gut bacteria ferment fibre, they produce short chain fatty acids that support colon health and reduce inflammation.

How Much Fibre Do You Need?

As per a study in journal BMJ, Most adults should aim for, around 25 grams per day for women, and around 30 to 38 grams per day for me. However, many people consume far less than recommended.

Also read: These High-Fibre Foods Can Help You Meet Daily Requirements

Best Sources Of Fibre

Include a mix of soluble and insoluble fibre from:

Whole grains

Lentils and beans

Fruits like apples and pears

Vegetables such as broccoli and carrots

Nuts and seeds

Increase intake gradually and drink enough water to avoid bloating. Fibre is not just about preventing constipation. It plays a crucial role in heart health, blood sugar balance, weight management and gut microbiome support. If you have been overlooking fibre, now is the time to give it the attention it deserves. A few simple dietary changes can deliver benefits that extend far beyond digestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.