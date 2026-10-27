Rashmika Mandanna Loves Pilates, Karan Johar Hates Tabata: Which Workout From Koffee With Karan Is Better?

Rashmika Mandanna opened up about her love for fitness on the controversial second episode of Koffee With Karan 9, revealing that working out is one of the things she enjoys doing. During the conversation, the actor praised Pilates, saying, "Pilates is great for your body." Meanwhile, host Karan Johar added a humorous twist to the fitness discussion when he recalled an experience with Tabata training, mispronouncing the workout term as "Tamatar" and leaving his guests in splits. The light-hearted exchange brought fitness into the spotlight, from Pilates and its potential benefits to the challenges of high-intensity workouts. While Pilates focuses on controlled movements, posture and core strength, Tabata is a form of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that involves short bursts of intense exercise followed by brief recovery periods. Both can be part of a fitness routine, but they serve different purposes and may not suit everyone in the same way.

What Did Rashmika Mandanna Say About Pilates?

During her appearance on Koffee With Karan, Rashmika spoke about enjoying workouts and described Pilates as beneficial for the body. The form of exercise has become popular among people looking to improve strength, flexibility, balance and movement control without relying exclusively on heavy weights or high-impact movements. Pilates involves a series of controlled exercises that engage the core muscles while focusing on breathing, alignment and precision. Depending on the format, it can be performed on a mat or with specialised equipment such as a reformer.

Although Pilates is often associated with flexibility and a toned physique, its benefits go beyond appearance. Regular practice can help improve muscular endurance, body awareness, posture and balance. The intensity can also be adjusted to suit different fitness levels.

Karan Johar's 'Tamatar' Moment During The Fitness Conversation

Karan Johar brought humour to the discussion while recounting an experience with working out. He revealed that he had once attempted lunges but got stuck midway and could not get back up. While talking about another workout, he referred to Tabata as "Tamatar", prompting laughter from his guests.

The anecdote highlighted a familiar experience for many people who try unfamiliar exercises: a workout can look straightforward until they attempt it themselves. However, struggling with a movement does not necessarily mean someone is unfit. Exercise technique, muscular strength, mobility, fatigue and the intensity of the activity can all affect how difficult a movement feels.

What Is Tabata Training?

Tabata is a structured form of high-intensity interval training. In its commonly used format, it involves 20 seconds of intense exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated for eight rounds. This makes one four-minute interval. Exercises may include cycling, running, bodyweight movements or other activities that can be performed at a high intensity. However, the original protocol was developed under specific conditions, and not every workout marketed as Tabata follows the same format or intensity.

Because Tabata involves brief periods of demanding activity, it can be challenging, particularly for beginners or people returning to exercise after a break. Starting with lower-intensity intervals and gradually building up can make training more manageable. People with existing medical conditions, significant joint problems or concerns about exercising vigorously should seek appropriate medical advice before beginning a high-intensity routine.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Pilates?

1. Helps Build Core Strength

Pilates exercises engage muscles around the abdomen, pelvis and back. Improving the strength and endurance of these muscles can support stability during everyday activities and other forms of exercise.

2. May Improve Flexibility And Mobility

Controlled movements and stretching can help people work on their range of motion. Improvements depend on the exercises performed, consistency and an individual's starting level of mobility.

3. Supports Balance And Body Awareness

Pilates places emphasis on alignment, coordination and controlled movement. Practising these skills may help improve balance and awareness of how the body moves.

4. Encourages Better Movement Control

By focusing on technique and breathing, Pilates can help people become more conscious of their posture and movement patterns. However, it should not be treated as a guaranteed solution for every posture-related problem or type of back pain.

READ | Ranbir Kapoor's Coach Says "Stop Following Instagram For Fitness Advice": How To Build A Routine That Works

5. Can Be Adapted To Different Fitness Levels

Mat-based Pilates can be modified to make exercises easier or more challenging. Beginners can start with basic movements and progress as their strength and control improve. People with injuries or persistent pain may benefit from guidance from a qualified instructor or physiotherapist.

Pilates Vs Tabata: Which Workout Should You Choose?

Pilates and Tabata are designed around different training principles, so the better choice depends on an individual's goals and current fitness level. Pilates is generally suited to people looking to work on core strength, flexibility, balance and controlled movement. Tabata-style training focuses on short, intense bursts of activity and can challenge cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance, depending on the exercises selected. Neither is automatically better for everyone. People can combine different forms of exercise across the week, provided the routine allows adequate recovery and matches their abilities. For overall health, adults should aim for at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week, or an equivalent amount of vigorous activity, alongside muscle-strengthening exercises on at least two days a week, in line with World Health Organisation recommendations.

The most effective routine is one that a person can follow consistently and safely. Whether it is Pilates, strength training, walking or interval workouts, gradually increasing the challenge and paying attention to proper technique can help make exercise more sustainable.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.