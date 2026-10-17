It is 6.30 on a Monday morning. The bass is thumping, the studio is full, and your friend is waving you to the front row for Zumba. Two weeks later, you are considering a Pilates class on Wednesdays and a 20-minute HIIT session on Fridays. Before you sign up for all three, one question deserves an answer: how hard will each one make your heart work, and are you ready for it? Zumba combines dance moves with aerobic exercise. Sessions are usually upbeat, and the pace can range from gentle to vigorous. Because you move your whole body for an extended period, Zumba raises your heart rate and supports cardiovascular fitness. It suits people who find traditional gym work dull.

Pilates focuses on controlled movements that build core strength, posture, balance and flexibility. It is generally low in intensity, so your heart rate may rise only slightly. It complements cardio work well, but on its own it does little to improve heart fitness.

HIIT, or high-intensity interval training, alternates short bursts of near-maximum effort with brief recovery periods. A 20-minute session can push your heart rate up quickly and demand a great deal of energy. It can produce impressive fitness gains in a short time, but it is the most strenuous of the three.

What the Guidelines Say

It is recommended that adults aged 19 to 64 aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate activity each week, or 75 minutes of vigorous activity. Muscle-strengthening exercises should also be included on at least two days a week. Moderate activity should leave you slightly breathless but still able to hold a conversation. Vigorous activity makes talking difficult.

Zumba can fall into either category, depending on how hard you work. Pilates alone rarely reaches the vigorous level. HIIT clearly does, which is why it needs careful thought.

Is Your Heart Ready?

Most healthy adults can start exercising safely, but it is sensible to check first if any of the following apply to you:

You have a heart condition, high blood pressure or a history of heart problems.

You experience chest pain, dizziness or unusual breathlessness during everyday activity.

You have been inactive for a long time.

You have diabetes, joint problems or another long-term condition.

You are pregnant or have recently had a baby.

Start Gently and Build Up

Whichever workout you choose, a gradual approach is safest. Begin with a few minutes of warm-up, such as brisk walking or marching on the spot, and finish with a cool-down and gentle stretching. If you are new to HIIT, start with lower-intensity intervals and longer recovery periods, then increase the effort over several weeks. Stop and seek help if you feel chest pain or tightness, faintness, severe breathlessness or an irregular heartbeat. Staying hydrated, wearing supportive footwear and getting enough sleep also help keep your heart healthy. Zumba builds stamina and enjoyment, Pilates strengthens your core and improves control, and HIIT delivers efficient, high-intensity benefits. The best routine is one you can enjoy and sustain. Check your readiness, start at a sensible level, and let your heart guide your progress. Your favourite workout can be a healthy one, provided you approach it with care.

(By Dr. Sanjay S. Bhat, Lead Senior Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Department of Cardiology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru)

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