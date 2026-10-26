Ranbir Kapoor's Coach Says "Stop Following Instagram For Fitness Advice": How To Build A Routine That Works

Social media is flooded with health and fitness content with a wide variety of posts sharing tips, workout routines, nutrition advice, and success stories. While these trends are often appealing, not all are worth following. Amid the influx of information, it's essential to recognise that not every health trend suits everyone. Each individual has unique needs, preferences, and health conditions that influence what works for them. A diet or workout that works for one person could be completely counterproductive for another. For example, intense workouts might be beneficial for someone looking to build strength, but they could lead to injury or burnout for someone else. Similarly, dietary trends like keto, paleo, or intermittent fasting may align perfectly with one person's lifestyle while conflicting with another's.

Highlighting the same, celebrity fitness coach Shivoham Bhatt says, "When we read anything on Instagram, whether it's for training, nutrition, health, medical, whatever, rather than just jumping into it, wait for 2 minutes first; think, is it for you?"

He further stated an example, saying, if someone on the internet is starting a 36-hour fast, take a moment and think, "Is this really for you? Do you genuinely need to do it? If, after completing your 36-hour fast, you go straight for beer, whiskey, or other alcohol, and indulge in fritters and pizza, what was the point?"

Bhatt, who has trained celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ram Charan, emphasised, "It's essential to focus on sustainable habits. Doing something for just 3-4 days won't bring lasting results. Find an approach you can maintain over time."

This is where the concept of sticking to a sustainable and personalised plan becomes crucial. Rather than jumping on the latest health craze, it's important to establish habits and routines that fit your life and are maintainable long-term. A tailored approach considers factors such as personal goals, current fitness levels, dietary preferences, and any pre-existing health issues. This ensures that the plan is not only effective but also realistic, helping to foster consistency and adherence.

How to build a sustainable health and fitness plan

Building sustainable health and fitness habits relies entirely on consistency rather than intensity. Drastic overhauls often lead to burnout, whereas small, flexible changes seamlessly integrate into your daily life.

Set small, achievable goals

Instead of overhauling your diet or exercise routine all at once, make gradual changes that you can stick with long-term. A 5-minute walk or a single set of push-ups is far easier to maintain during busy or stressful periods than a 60-minute workout.

Focus on dietary inclusion over restriction

Fad diets fail because they focus on what you must eliminate, triggering restriction-rebound cycles. Instead of banning foods, actively add nutritious items to crowd your plate. Keep enjoying your favourite meals, but eat slowly and pay attention to internal fullness cues rather than strict calorie counting.

Choose movement you actually enjoy

Exercise doesn't have to be a chore. It should feel like a celebration of what your body can do. If you despise running, don't do it. Try swimming, cycling, dancing, or strength training. Walking is free, low-impact, and incredibly effective for metabolic health.

Listen to your body

Rest and recovery are just as important as your workouts. Pay attention to how your body feels and adjust your plan accordingly.

A sustainable health and fitness plan contributes to lasting well-being, while trends may offer fleeting results. Being mindful of what works for you rather than what's trending can lead to achieving your health goals while maintaining a balanced approach to overall wellness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.