Plastic-Wrapped Eating: How This Viral Chinese Trend Poses Several Health Risks

Weight loss is a goal for a majority of people, however, it is never an easy journey. There are several factors that should be taken into consideration. This includes your diet, physical activity, sleep, stress and other factors. It can be difficult to keep a check on all of these factors and hence, people resort to extreme steps to lose weight. These can be fad diets, weight loss injection or viral trends on the internet. A recent trend has taken over the TikTok in China wherein people wrap mouths with plastic tightly. Read on to know more about the trend and the health risks it poses.

What Is The Viral Chinese Eating Trend?

The viral Chinese plastic wrapped eating trend involves people wrapping their mouths with cling film. Then, they put food in their mouth, chew it vigorously without swallowing, and eventually spit everything out. People are promoting it as a "calorie-free" hack as it signals your brain which helps you to feel full and shed weight. This act mimics eating's sensory pleasures while staying away from actually eating the food.

While it might be a quirky challenge, it poses several physical and mental health risks. Here are some of the risks of this viral Chinese eating trend.

Physical Health Risks

1. Microplastic Hazard

One of the most alarming dangers is the risk of ingestion of microplastics. When you chew against the plastic barrier, small bits might tear off, which can mix with saliva and food particles. Even if you spit out the food, traces of the plastic can slip down the throat or get inhaled. These microplastics can embed in the respiratory and digestive systems, and trigger chronic low-grade inflammation, bloating, nausea, and abdominal cramps. Over time, they might get accumulated in organs like the liver, kidneys, and intestines, disrupting cellular function and potentially causing conditions like irritable bowel syndrome or even colorectal issues.

2. Oral and Dental Issues

When you chew with the plastic film on, it impacts your mouth significantly. Forceful chewing wears the gums, causing ulcers, bleeding, and increases risk of infection due to trapped bacteria in the plastic. Also, your teeth might suffer enamel wear, cracks, and chips, especially with harder foods, leading to sensitivity and decay.

3. Gastrointestinal Problems

This chew-and-spit ritual, similar to disordered eating behaviours, confuses the gut-brain axis. Stomach acid production increases in anticipation of food, but without arrival, it corrodes the lining. This leads to acid reflux, gastritis, or ulcers. Also, it can cause nutritional imbalances because the body doesn't get the required vitamins, minerals, and fibre. It can cause fatigue, hair loss, brittle nails, and muscle wasting. Metabolism slows and it can also lead to dehydration.

4. Exposure To Toxic Chemicals

Plastic wraps can leach endocrine-disrupting chemicals like phthalates, bisphenol A, and adipates when you chew. These toxins seep into the bloodstream, mimicking hormones and impacting thyroid function, insulin sensitivity, and reproductive health. Women may face menstrual problems, while men may notice testosterone dips.

Mental Health Risks

1. Eating Disorders

This trend normalises "chew and spit" which is a hallmark sign of bulimia and anorexia. It wires the brain to derive pleasure from food's taste and texture without the calories. What starts as a weight loss journey can turn into binge-purge cycles.

2. Anxiety, Depression, and Cognitive Strain

Anxiety increases due to fear of discovery or failure, and can show up as panic attacks or social withdrawal. Depression sets in as the promised "fullness" fades, and it leaves emotional voids. One might also experience brain fog which happens due to nutrient gaps and increased stress hormones. This eventually affects memory, concentration, and decision-making.

3. Social and Behavioural Effects

Influencers tend to try these trends for fame and views. This adds pressure on vulnerable youth to try riskier tasks. It can also affect healthy eating habits, glamorising extremes over balance.

