How A Nutritionist Recommends Losing Weight During Perimenopause

As women approach perimenopause, hormonal fluctuations can lead to weight gain and changes in body composition. However, with the right approach, it is possible to manage weight and work towards a healthier lifestyle during this transition. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares expert advice on how to lose weight during perimenopause, offering essential tips and strategies to help women navigate this phase with confidence. In a post shared on Instagram, Pooja Makhija talks about the "whoosh effect" and the role it plays in weight loss during perimenopause. The effect is described as a sudden drop in weight after a period of stalled progress. This weight loss occurs when fat cells, temporarily filled with water, release it, making you feel leaner and often see a noticeable change on the scale overnight.

She says, "In perimenopause as well as in postmenopause, the cyclic rhythm of your hormones is completely lost. Estrogen is erratic or low. Progesterone is almost the bare minimum. No estrogen means higher cortisol and cortisol is a hormone that tells your body, Hold on to the water, don't let it go."

The nutritionist further explains that this does not mean fat loss is not occurring. "You are exercising, eating right, expanding the triglycerides from the fat cells, but your fat cells are holding on to the water. This is why water retention is no longer cyclic like it was in premenopause, but it is constant in perimenopause and postmenopause."

In short, results are actually happening, but the scale is not showing them quickly enough. This does not mean that you should take more stress or restrict calories further. The menopausal woosh does not occur through restriction; it comes with better recovery – meaning enough calories, sufficient protein, adequate rest and correct electrolytes, so that sodium and potassium help flush the water out.

The nutritionist also advises against eating less and over-exercising. "Please remember, you have to be kind to yourself. It is a phase and a stage in our lives where our hormones are not working for us, but our nutrition and lifestyle need to. You need to be persistent, give your body that consistent love and consistent care in terms of good food, good nutrition, adequate exercise and lots of patience," she says.

Your fat loss is happening, just at a slightly slower rate. Stay consistent and trust your body and the process.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.