Nutritionist Explains Why Thyroid Needs Nourishment, Not Starvation

Weight loss is often seen as a simple formula - eat less, move more and stay consistent. But for many people with hypothyroidism, it does not work that way. You cut calories, try to stay disciplined, and still see little to no change. In fact, you may feel more tired, slower and frustrated.

That is because weight loss in hypothyroidism is not just about willpower. It is deeply connected to how your hormones are functioning. When the thyroid is involved, the body responds differently to dieting.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared an important insight on Instagram. She explains why eating less can actually make things worse for people with hypothyroidism.

Why Eating Less Can Backfire

Nmami Agarwal explains that when you drastically cut calories, your body senses stress. Instead of burning fat, it shifts into survival mode.

The conversion of T4 (inactive thyroid hormone) to T3 (active form) slows down

Reverse T3 increases, which blocks fat burning

Metabolism drops

Fatigue increases

In her words, this "puts a break on the fat-burning process." So even if you are eating less, your body starts conserving energy instead of using it.

It Is Not About Willpower

One of the key takeaways from her post is simple. This is not a discipline issue. It is a signalling issue. Your body is not refusing to lose weight. It is trying to protect you.

What Actually Helps

Instead of undereating, the focus should shift to nourishment.

Adequate protein to support metabolism

Micronutrients to help hormone function

Stress management to avoid constant survival mode

As the nutritionist puts it, "thyroid does not need starvation, it needs nourishment."

The Bigger Picture

Quick fixes and extreme diets may seem tempting. But with hypothyroidism, they can slow progress even more. Supporting your body the right way works better than fighting it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.