Mahendra Singh Dhoni has officially called time on his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career, bringing an end to an association that began with the tournament's inaugural season in 2008. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend will, however, continue to be associated with the franchise in a new role as Team Mentor from IPL 2027. At 45, Dhoni's cricketing journey has been defined by his remarkable longevity, composure and ability to remain competitive across formats and demanding seasons. While his retirement marks the end of an era on the field, his approach to fitness offers some interesting lessons about staying physically active, eating sensibly and making time for health. Interestingly, Dhoni has previously spoken about dedicating at least an hour to fitness every day. His philosophy is not limited to spending time in the gym. He has also highlighted the importance of playing different sports, maintaining a healthy diet and making physical activity an enjoyable part of everyday life.

MS Dhoni's One-Hour Fitness Mantra

Dhoni's one-hour fitness philosophy goes back several years. In 2015, as part of the MSD4India fitness campaign associated with Reebok, he encouraged people to dedicate an hour from their busy schedules to physical activity. "If you want to change your life, you just need to give only one hour to yourself," Dhoni said during the campaign. He also described the effort involved in exercising, saying that people should be willing to push themselves through sessions that make their legs burn and their heart pump.

His message was simple: fitness does not always require an elaborate schedule. Making time for regular physical activity and being consistent can be a meaningful starting point. More recently, Dhoni reiterated this philosophy while speaking about health and lifestyle habits. In an interaction in October 2026, he said that people should invest in themselves by setting aside an hour for fitness and combining it with simple food habits.

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"If I am physically fit, I can be happy in life. So the most important thing for the newer generation is to invest in themselves. If one can devote one hour to fitness and supplement it with simple food habits, it will be great," he said.

Why Dhoni Believes In Playing Different Sports

Dhoni's approach to fitness is not restricted to conventional gym workouts. In a January 2025 interaction with Eurogrip Tyres for its #TreadTalks series, he spoke about how playing different sports helps him remain active and motivated. He revealed that activities such as tennis, badminton and football form part of his approach to staying physically engaged. "So, what helps me in between eating the right thing and going to the gym, is playing a lot of sports," he said.

He also explained that playing different sports makes physical activity less monotonous. Competing with friends and trying to win games gives him additional motivation to remain active. "I am not as fit as I used to be," Dhoni admitted during the interaction, acknowledging that maintaining fitness requires more effort as one gets older. His comments also highlight an important aspect of exercise: enjoying the activity can make it easier to remain consistent. People who find conventional gym routines repetitive can explore recreational sports, swimming, cycling or other physical activities that suit their fitness levels.

Why Strength Training And Physical Activity Matter As You Age

Dhoni's fitness philosophy also brings attention to the importance of maintaining physical strength as people grow older. Regular physical activity can help preserve muscle strength, support mobility and improve cardiovascular health. Strength training is particularly important because muscle mass and strength can gradually decline with age, especially when people lead sedentary lifestyles. Exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, resistance training and core workouts can help strengthen different muscle groups. However, the intensity and frequency should depend on an individual's age, fitness level, recovery and health conditions. The World Health Organisation recommends that adults undertake 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity or 75 to 150 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity every week. Adults should also perform muscle-strengthening activities involving all major muscle groups on at least two days a week.

This does not mean everyone needs to train like a professional cricketer. Even regular walking, recreational sports and basic strength exercises can contribute to better health.

Dhoni's Advice On Food: Keep It Simple And Eat Right

Alongside exercise, Dhoni has also spoken about the importance of dietary habits. During his October 2026 interaction, he highlighted how India's traditional food habits developed around lifestyles that involved considerably more physical activity. However, he pointed out that modern routines have become increasingly sedentary, with people spending long hours sitting in vehicles and at desks. He also cautioned against frequent consumption of sugary and fried foods, particularly among people who do not engage in enough physical activity. "Secondly, when we were growing up, the culture of fast food was just starting in India. Now, it is at its peak. Sugary and fried foods are not good for health, especially if you are not very active," he said. His advice highlights the relationship between everyday food choices and activity levels. A balanced diet containing adequate protein, carbohydrates, healthy fats, vitamins and minerals can support muscle recovery and overall health.

People who exercise regularly should also ensure that they eat enough to meet their energy requirements rather than following restrictive diets in pursuit of fitness goals.

Dhoni Wants Children To Develop An Active Lifestyle Early

According to media reports, another important part of Dhoni's fitness philosophy is encouraging children to participate in different sports from an early age. He believes that exposure to different sporting activities can help children discover their interests and develop habits that benefit them later in life. "I would advise them to participate in every sport in school. Sometimes you are gifted with talent; explore it. When you are 30 or 35, you will realise that you will have a better midlife," he said during the October 2026 interaction. Playing sports can help children develop coordination, balance, strength and endurance. It can also teach them teamwork, discipline and how to handle both success and failure.

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Encouraging children to spend time outdoors and participate in physical activities can also help counter increasingly sedentary routines involving screens and prolonged sitting.

What You Can Learn From MS Dhoni's Fitness Philosophy

Dhoni's approach offers a reminder that fitness is not just about building muscles, achieving a particular body shape or spending hours in the gym. It is about developing habits that can be sustained over the years. His emphasis on dedicating an hour to physical activity, experimenting with different sports and eating sensibly provides a practical starting point for people looking to improve their health. However, Dhoni has not publicly outlined a fixed, detailed one-hour daily gym schedule that everyone should follow. His comments are better understood as a broader fitness philosophy rather than a prescribed workout plan. The takeaway is simple: find an activity you enjoy, make time for movement, include strength-building exercises in your routine and pay attention to what you eat. As Dhoni moves from the cricket field to the mentor's role at CSK, his message about investing in personal health remains relevant well beyond professional sport.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.