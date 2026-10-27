MS Dhoni Advises Children To Play Every Sport For Better Health, Says "You Will Have A Better Midlife"

MS Dhoni has always been known for his simplicity. Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and continues to inspire people of all ages. His simple approach to life often attracts people. Recently, a video of Dhoni went viral on social media, in which he can be seen sharing advice for the younger generation. At an event, he said, "I will give them one piece of advice. I think it is about their health. If you look at India's food culture, depending on where you come from, it is still carbohydrate-rich. There was a reason behind this. Earlier, our daily lives involved a lot more physical hard work. Now, the same food habits have been transferred to the newer generation, but physical activity has gone down drastically."

"For example, the moment you come down from your flat, you take an auto or a cab. So you are basically sitting in a vehicle going to work and then sitting at a desk. Physical activity has gone down drastically," Dhoni said in the video.

Excellent tips by M S Dhoni regarding how to maintain a healthy lifestyle MS Dhoni's message goes beyond cricket! In an era of fast food, screens and sedentary lifestyles: ✅ Make physical activity a daily habit. ✅ Encourage children to play sports. ✅ Build healthy habits early. ✅ Teach children to accept failure and bounce back. ✅ Treat fitness as an investment in lifelong health. Sports build not just stronger bodies, but resilience, discipline and character. Let children play, not just study! (Video: Amit Gargasya) — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) October 25, 2026

Health and fitness tips by MS Dhoni

Dhoni has emphasised that every individual should make physical activity a daily habit and supplement it with the right diet.

Avoid sugary and fried food, especially if you are inactive

"Secondly, when we were growing up, the culture of fast food was just starting in India. Now, it is at its peak. Sugary and fried foods are not good for health, especially if you are not very active."

Heavy consumption of sugary and fried food is linked to a higher risk of obesity, type-2 diabetes, fatty liver and many other serious health issues. These foods are often high in calories but low in nutritional value, leading to poor dietary habits. If you're not engaging in regular physical activity, it's essential to maintain a healthier diet to prevent potential health issues.

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Participate in every sport for better fitness around midlife

"A very small segment of the country has become fitness-oriented, but we are not talking about that small segment. We are talking about the majority. I would advise them to participate in every sport in school. Sometimes you are gifted with talent; explore it. When you are 30 or 35, you will realise that you will have a better midlife," he added.

Engaging in various sports can be an enjoyable way to stay active and improve overall fitness. Different sports offer unique benefits and help children discover what works for them. Participating in multiple activities can also reduce the risk of injury from repetitive strain and foster social connections through team sports and group activities.

Spend atleast one hour on yourself and eat right

"If I am physically fit, I can be happy in life. So the most important thing for the newer generation is to invest in themselves. If one can devote one hour to fitness and supplement it with simple food habits, it will be great," Dhoni said.

Taking time for personal care is crucial for both mental and physical well-being. As Dhoni recommends, dedicating at least an hour a day to activities you enjoy, whether it's exercising, meditating, reading, or pursuing a hobby, can enhance your mood and reduce stress. Coupled with a commitment to healthy eating, this routine can significantly improve your health and quality of life. Prioritising nutritious meals helps fuel your body effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.