Shilpa Shetty has found a fun way to keep both her body and mind active. The actor recently shared a video of herself trying a ball exercise that look easy but needs good focus and quick movements. She also explained how this simple activity improves concentration, memory and coordination.

According to Shilpa, ball exercises make different parts of the brain work together, including areas linked to memory and movement. This can help a person stay alert, pay attention and think clearly.

In the video, Shilpa holds a ball in one hand and throws it slightly in the air. Before catching it, she quickly touches her chest and moves her leg up and down.

On Instagram, explaining the benefits, Shilpa Shetty shared that ball exercises “activate different areas of the brain, including the right and left hemispheres, memory pathways and motor circuits. Improves focus, attention and mental clarity while helping reduce brain fog. Enhances coordination by making the brain and body work together.”

“Increases blood flow and supports stronger neural connections through movement and coordination. Cross-body and brain-gym exercises can help improve attention, working memory and cognitive flexibility. Strengthens motor control, coordination and overall body awareness. Makes fitness a combination of physical movement and cognitive training.”

In an earlier video, Shilpa Shetty showed another ball exercise that tested her balance and focus. She stood with her feet slightly apart and crossed her arms in front of her body. Holding the balls in both hands, she repeatedly dropped and caught them. She then made the activity harder by standing on one leg while trying to catch the falling balls.

The exercise required her to keep her body steady while paying attention to the movement of both balls.

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