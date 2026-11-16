Think High Blood Pressure, Cholesterol And Diabetes Are Normal With Age? Nutritionist Warns Against It

Diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure are three health problems that many deal with as they grow older. It is common to find medicines for all three conditions in our homes, but nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says we should not treat them as a normal part of ageing.

Rashi says people should focus on improving how their body uses insulin, eating healthy and balanced meals, building muscle and staying active. Regular health checks keep track of their blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure. She wants people to take action before they end up needing medicines for several health problems.

On Instagram, Rashi Chowdhary calls the connection between blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure the metabolic triangle and wants people to understand how these three health issues can affect one another.

She said, “When your cells stop responding to insulin, that's insulin resistance and it's going to make sugar stay in your blood. That's diabetes. High blood sugar and insulin will throw your liver completely off balance and it starts making more what? Triglycerides, VLDL and all of that is bad cholesterol. So extra fat and sugar is now going to stiffen your blood vessels, and then suddenly your heart has to pump harder and that is blood pressure.”

“Once these three lock arms, one will lead to another. Sugar will weaken your blood vessels and cholesterol will block them. Your blood pressure will keep pushing harder, and this cycle will constantly continue. And that is why you will see on your parents' shelves that these three medications, they always belong together. In reality, it's just one root cause that's creating a domino effect.”

According to Rashi Chowdhary, people should not think of diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure as separate problems. She asks everyone to pay attention to their HbA1c levels, which show their average blood sugar from the past two to three months and claims that the reading should stay below 5.6%.

She also makes it clear that improving HbA1c does not mean a person should stop taking medicines immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.