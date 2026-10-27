AIIMS, Harvard-Trained Explains How Strength Training Can Help Reduce Liver Fat

People with fatty liver are often advised to lose weight, eat healthy and exercise regularly to reduce fat in the liver.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, says that reducing liver fat may be possible even without significant weight loss. He believes that strength training can improve liver health.

"Fatty liver? You can reduce liver fat even without losing weight," he wrote in his Instagram post. "One of the most underrated habits for liver health is strength training!"

In the post, Dr Sethi points to a clinical study that found that eight weeks of resistance training reduced liver fat by around 13%, even without significant weight loss. "One of the most underrated habits for liver health is strength training," he says.

Strength training includes exercises such as lifting dumbbells, using resistance bands and doing bodyweight exercises. According to Dr Sethi, these exercises can improve insulin sensitivity and help the body use blood sugar more effectively.

He also explains that strength training helps muscles use glucose more efficiently and supports healthier fat metabolism. These changes can improve metabolic health even when a person's weight does not change.

"Strength training improves insulin sensitivity, helps your muscles use glucose more efficiently, supports healthier fat metabolism and improves metabolic health beyond what the scale shows," he says.

He suggests strength training 2-3 times per week. "My recommendation: Start with resistance bands, dumbbells, or bodyweight exercises 2-3 times per week," Dr Sethi states.

He states that liver health can improve even when the number on the weighing scale remains the same.

Earlier, he also recommended three drinks that may help support liver health in people with fatty liver disease. These include beetroot juice, coffee and green tea.

He says beetroot juice contains antioxidants that may help protect liver cells. However, he advises drinking it in moderation because it contains natural sugar.

Dr Sethi also recommends coffee, saying it may help lower the risk of fatty liver and liver scarring. He suggests drinking it without sugar. Green tea is another drink he recommends. He explains that it contains antioxidants that may help reduce fat buildup in the liver.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.