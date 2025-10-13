"If You Love Your Liver, Try Chia-Matcha Pudding": Doctor Tells Why You Must Start Your Day With These Two Ingredients

Your liver performs more than 500 important functions. It is the largest internal organ in the body, primarily filtering blood, storing energy, and producing bile. The liver is also involved in metabolising carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, ensuring that the body has the energy it needs and maintains proper blood sugar levels. It also produces various proteins important for blood clotting and other functions. This important organ is also crucial for absorption of fat-soluble vitamins, including A, D, E and K.

While you need liver for survival, it is unfortunately prone to numerous diseases and conditions due to factors such as excessive alcohol consumption, viral infections (like hepatitis), obesity, and exposure to toxins. Conditions like fatty liver disease, cirrhosis, and liver cancer can significantly impact its function and overall health.

Diet plays a key role in maintaining liver health. Many foods contain compounds that can help prevent fat buildup, reduce inflammation and control oxidative stress in the liver. Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a liver specialist and gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities revealed two such ingredients that can help keep your liver in good shape effortlessly. He shared a simple combination of these two powerful ingredients that you can have every morning to support your liver and overall health in many ways. "If you love your liver, then you must try this matcha chia pudding," he said in an Instagram video.

Chia-matcha pudding: A boon to your gut and liver

Both chia seeds and matcha have gained popularity as superfoods over the past few years. A combination of these two powerful ingredients can help you kick-start your day on a healthy note.

"It blends the antioxidant boost of green tea with the fibre power of chia seeds for a nutrient-packed start to your day. Together, it makes a delicious breakfast that is both gut and liver-friendly," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

How to make chia-matcha pudding

"Stir 2 tablespoons of chia seeds into one cup of Greek yogurt. Mix one teaspoon of matcha powder, then add half a teaspoon of vanilla extract and one teaspoon of honey for sweetness to it," he explained.

The benefits of chia seeds and matcha, particularly for your liver

Chia seeds:

Chia seeds are nutrient-dense and offer several advantages for liver health. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids that can help reduce inflammation and support liver health. Chia seeds are also a great source of fibre, which aids digestion and helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the overall risk of liver-related conditions. They also contain antioxidants, which help protect the liver from oxidative stress and promote detoxification.

Additionally, chia seeds can help lower cholesterol levels and boost overall heart health, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. These seeds can also help ensure stronger bones due to their calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus content. Fibre in chia seeds can also help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down sugar absorption.

Chia seeds are usually consumed after soaking. They form a gel-like consistency when soaked, which can aid in feeling full, helping with weight management.

Matcha:

Matcha, a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves, allows you to ingest the entire leaf. It is rich in antioxidants, particularly catechins. These antioxidants help protect liver cells from damage and improve liver function. Some specific benefits include:

Detoxification:

Matcha contains at least 3 times the amount of EGCG as other popular varieties of green tea. Some studies suggest matcha contains up to 10 times more antioxidants than regular green tea. The high antioxidant content aids in detoxifying the liver by neutralising free radicals.

Fat reduction:

Matcha may help reduce liver fat and support weight management, which is vital for preventing fatty liver disease.

Anti-inflammatory properties

EGCG in matcha can also help reduce inflammation. This anti-inflammatory effect can help reduce inflammation in the liver and promote healing.

Matcha also has numerous other health benefits. It offers a unique combination of caffeine and L-theanine in matcha, which provides a more stable energy boost without the jitters associated with coffee. L-theanine is also known to promote relaxation and enhance mood and cognitive function. The antioxidants in matcha can boost the immune system, making the body more resilient against illness. Regular consumption may also help boost metabolism and assist in weight loss efforts.

Now you know the benefits of these two superfoods. So, try this chia-matcha pudding immediately after any further delay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.